Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

On the one hand, misappropriation could increase the current supply bottlenecks that exist for many medicines and thus endanger the care of chronically ill people. “It would be devastating if type 2 diabetics could soon no longer be supplied with urgently needed medicines just because someone wanted to live up to an exaggerated ideal of beauty or didn’t want to take the time to make a meaningful change in their own lifestyle,” warns the Chamber of Pharmacists . There is a higher-dose semaglutid preparation specifically for obesity therapy (Wegovy®). Despite EU approval, this is not yet available in Germany. The prescription drug is not approved for people who are only slightly overweight and who do not have type 2 diabetes.

