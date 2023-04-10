The bishop’s message to Prato for Easter: “Do not turn away from what is not right”

Monsignor Nerbini calls everyone to fight to overcome evil in themselves and then put their hands on a project to build a new civilization because it is different: “Man can never forget the freedom that is placed in his hands, nor withdraw from his responsibility”

We publish the Easter message sent by Bishop Giovanni Nerbini to all Prato citizens.

Dearest and dearest Pratesi,

there is no Easter of Resurrection without first the passion and death of Christ. St. John, in his Gospel, introduces this itinerary by describing an extraordinarily eloquent gesture that has Judas as its protagonist. During supper, Jesus offers him a morsel of food as a sign of friendship, as was the tradition in that world (and as is still used in certain cultures). «He took the morsel immediately went out. And it was night.” This last annotation does not illustrate a “temporal” situation but rather a “theological”, anthropological and spiritual one. He says that if a man in his heart refuses the friendly gesture, brotherly love, the norm and God’s plan, he surrenders himself to darkness, he himself becomes darkness to the point of conceiving and cultivating projects of death which in the case of the disciple, they would soon materialize. Thus, to Jesus who offers his life for his is Judas who plots to take the life of his friend, his master. In my opinion, this icon effectively represents the reality that opens up before our eyes, the current scenarios.

In recent decades, scientific progress and technology have made giant strides, but equity and justice on the planet has not grown; the resources are immense but not available to everyone and not for everyone the same opportunities for affirmation and success; we have acquired extraordinary knowledge but we are prisoners of ignorance of the worst kind that still chooses war to deal with problems. There are many peoples who still struggle alone to assert their right to choose who should govern them. The ecological emergency still sees us as creators of criminal behavior against nature and man and finally if on the one hand personal freedoms have grown significantly on the other hand, addictions of various kinds and nature that mortify man have never been found as now . Humanity is on its way but how many involutions.

Jesus’ Passover tells us that evil and death can be overcome and that forgiveness and a new opportunity are also offered to those who make mistakes, but also that man can never forget the freedom that is placed in his hands, nor to his responsibilities. It remains and weighs what the Lord has accomplished with his resurrection but it counts and weighs what we do, the choices of every man. Without our active collaboration, God is cornered.

The wish I would like to make to everyone and to myself is to propose not to turn away from what is not right, to fight to overcome the evil in ourselves and we are not alone in this, to then put our hand to a project for the construction of a new civilization because it is different. We must believe that this is a possible, concrete, non-alienating and alternative dream.

Piero Nava, witness to the assassination of judge Livatino and first collaborator of justice, who for this reason saw his life and that of his family completely turned upside down, declares: «I would like young people to know what happened and understand the difference between what that in life it is easy and what is right». Sincere wishes.

+ John Nerbini

Bishop of Prato