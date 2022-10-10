- Do not wear a mask and spit everywhere, causing many people to be infected!A man was charged news.hangzhou.com.cn
- There are over 2,800 positive cases in Hohhot, and the “culprit” Omikron BF.7 shows four characteristics Oriental Outlook Weekly
- [New Coronary Pneumonia]Highly contagious Omicron BA.5.1.7 detected for the first time in Guangdong, China | International Oriental Daily News
- ◤Global pandemic ◢ Omicron BA.5.1.7 evolutionary branch detected for the first time in China | China News China Press
- On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the first case of BF.7 mutant strain in China is now in Inner Mongolia radio free asia
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Arezzo, eight witnesses of racial discrimination return to school 84 years after being kicked out