The colors we wear in clothing influence luck and energies in various ways. Colors are capable of working magic on our emotions, as each one has a typical wavelength and energy that is transferred to us.

They also control our metabolism, our blood pressure, and our appetite.

In addition, they arouse emotions, joy or security, hatred, anger or dissatisfaction.

And we communicate through colors, as they express our personality and our state of mind.

They are mainly divided into two categories: warm and cold.

The warm colors: They include red, orange and yellow.

Red is the most vibrant and energetic color of all, it represents passion, love, aggressiveness and fury. It is a powerful color that when worn on clothes it also manages to promote self-esteem or the mood towards something positive.

Orange represents warmth and happiness, brightens the mood, and represents self-confidence and directness.

Yellow is associated with summer, the sun and joy. It is bright, fresh and has a lot of strength. It is the most daring color and has a wide range of shades.

cold colors: they include green, blue, and violet or purple.

Green is the color of nature, of life, it is likely that the brain associates it with a pleasant aesthetic. When using it transmits peace, harmony and hope. It also represents luck and hope.

Blue can mean trust and empathy, but also melancholy. It is a color that can compete with black, as it is also very sophisticated.

Violet or purple is the color of bishops. It has a calming and relaxing effect. It also symbolizes creativity, intuition and spirituality.

In addition to these basic colors, there are others that also have their meaning and influence.

White is a color that goes with everything. It’s perfect to wear overnight as it helps you stand out. It represents purity, innocence and peace.

Black is an elegant, formal and mysterious color. It is a color that stylizes the figure and gives a sense of authority.

Gray is a neutral color that can convey balance, seriousness, and professionalism. This color suits almost everyone.

Brown is an easy color to combine and perfect to wear with coats, jacket suits, pants and dress skirts. It represents stability, security and nature.

As we can see, the colors we wear in our clothes influence luck and energy in many ways.

That is why it is important to choose the right colors for each occasion and for each person. Colors can help us improve our mood, our health and our image.

They can also communicate what we feel and what we want to convey to others. Colors are a powerful tool to express ourselves and to attract what we want.

