Do the rulers feel the pain of the people?

On the occasion of Eid, friends, family and neighbors are often met with whom it is rare to meet throughout the year.

This is when you get a better understanding of people’s feelings and sufferings.

We the people have been crying about inflation for a long time, but believe me, this time, due to economic conditions, such people could not make Eid purchases, who used to help many people in their Eid happiness by providing financial support.

I have heard from my elders since childhood that Eid is not only about celebrating but also about sharing happiness, but the economic conditions and high inflation made it impossible for many people to follow this basic philosophy of Eid this time.

It was probably my first Eid from the moon night to the third day of Eid when I saw the faces of many people around, especially children, withered.

And perhaps this is the reason why the majority of those who congratulated Eid this time mentioned the enormous and unbearable inflation and asked the question whether the country’s conditions will continue to deteriorate or is there any possibility of improvement?

I obviously didn’t have an adequate answer, so feel free to just settle on Inshallah.

Our meter is so caught up in politics that even today while writing a column, I looked at the headlines first to see which topic to write about, but the pain I was seeing and feeling for the past two or three days must be written into the form of writing. understood

So that in the same column, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan can be asked that you do not have the answer to what is happening to the people and the questions they are shouting. But do you even feel their pain?

Talks on the elections go to hell, are you both ready to sit on a one-point agenda to get the country out of these dire economic conditions?

When you ask this question from the PML-G, you will get the answer that Shahbaz Sharif has been talking about a compact economy since the beginning and Tehreek-e-Insaaf will say that how can they sit with the people who stole billions of dollars from the country and transferred them abroad. can The answer is definitely no.

In the last four to five years, almost every major national issue has been negotiated or attempted to negotiate with this result.

Although this irresponsible behavior cannot be blamed only on one political party, but in my knowledge, if the political leadership is not ready to sit on important national issues, then former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s other political leadership has a big role in it. I also have derogatory behavior.

However, the solution will have to be found by the political parties sitting together. Now anyway, after the political leaks, the leaks of people and cases related to the judiciary have started coming back and forth.

The latest alleged audio leak has reminded us of the mother-in-law. If this trend continues, more people and institutions will come under the attack of these leaks and the roles will continue to be controversial.

The improvement is that the political parties should sit together and solve the issues and do it as soon as possible, otherwise there is a bright possibility that the statement of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq will be proved to be true word for word that politicians should be limited only to local body elections. will go.

Note: This article is based on the personal opinion of the writer and the institution does not necessarily agree with it.