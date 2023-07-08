Do you already know the book by Hernán Porras Molina entitled “30 stories”? – Smart Environment

We are pleased to announce the launch of the new book by Hernán Porras Molina entitled «30 tales». In this exciting work, the author invites readers to explore the editorial tools that enabled him to write a diverse selection of 30 short stories. This book not only provides clarity and direction for those looking to write their own book, but also offers a modest selection of short stories for those who love narrative.

These stories were created thanks to the multiple tasks and assignments provided by the Creative Writing teacher, Jose Manuel Pelaez, during the 7 courses in which Hernán Porras participated as a student during the Covid-19 Pandemic. «30 stories» presents a wide range of editorial tools, including the creation of characters, dialogues, short stories, keys to narrate, types of narrators and schemes to start writing, among others.

In the book’s preface, Porras Molina shares his personal experiences and addresses the frequently asked questions and doubts that arise when facing the challenge of writing a book. In his clear and entertaining style, the author invites readers to explore the inspiration and tools needed to overcome the dreaded writer’s block and embark on the exciting adventure of writing.

The book has received positive feedback from readers, who have praised its usefulness and insight:

He Dr. Wilmer Perezfrom Washington, USA, describes the book as an invaluable tool and comments: «With clear and entertaining prose, Hernán shows us the dynamics that are established in a writing course between the student and the teacher and how, using well-defined narrative tools , we will be able to recover from our mistakes and communicate with the reader.

Journalist Ramses Mendoza, from Caracas, Venezuela, highlights the revelation she experienced while reading the book and shares: “Another recently learned lesson is: if you want to know someone more deeply, look up their literary creations and analyze them. I have known Hernán since 1997, and, like the course of the teacher José Manuel, his book was another revelation for me ».

The writer José Manuel Peláez, from Valencia, Spain, highlights the importance of thinking better when writing and affirms: “To write better is to think better, and if anything can change the world, it is that more people think better.”

“30 Tales” is a work that will not only entertain readers, but will also provide them with valuable tools and perspectives to improve their writing. Hernán Porras Molina continues to consolidate his literary career and stands out as an influential writer in the field of narrative.

The book will be available in select bookstores and online through Amazon.

About Hernan Porras Molina: Hernán Porras Molina is an anthropologist, writer and marketing consultant. With his experience in teaching and his passion for storytelling, he has been able to inspire numerous writers and pass on valuable editorial tools throughout his career.

