Do you have a restaurant? Participate in the Acodres meeting in Valledupar and strengthen your business

Empowering the owners of restaurants, production plants and culinary schools, is the central objective of the Colombian Association of the Gastronomic Industry, ACODRES, at the national level and which two months ago opened a chapter in Valledupar to promote the work of chefs and restaurants in the capital of Cesar, and of course, the rest of the department.

In dialogue with EL PILÓN, Jorge Zuluaga, owner of the El Conde, Tres Patrones restaurants and member of ACODRES Cesar, mentioned that as an association they seek to unite this economic sector to obtain multiple benefits, focused on the well-being of their clients and commercial establishments, Therefore, he invited the owners of these businesses to participate in a meeting on May 24, starting at 5:00 pm, at the Paisaje de Sol de Valledupar Convention Center to socialize the purpose of the association.

“We want everyone who has restaurants to join the union, from the seller of the chorizo ​​stall on the street to the most elegant restaurant in the city, we want to improve the sector, bring development and provide a better service to the city and dinersZuluaga said.

At the same time, he explained that ACODRES Cesar affiliates will be able to participate in training in customer service, human resources, price guide for dishes and be benefited by the creation of alliances or agreements.

“The idea is to shape the association to work in favor of all the needs and emergencies that the sector has, such as training in customer service, human resources, improvement of supplies, price guides and how to deal with the insecurity of the municipalityhe explained.

It should be noted that during the meeting, restaurant owners will learn about the Acodres Cesar affiliation requirements and in detail the benefits that this would have for their business.

Currently, the Colombian Association of the Gastronomic Industry in Cesar is made up of the restaurants Massai, El Conde, Tres Patrones, OK Restaurant, Costeñitos, Cecy Dangond, Pizza Factory, Billy, Galeón and Casa Belén, among others.