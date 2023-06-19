Do you have bees nearby? This must do

So far in 2023, the Official Fire Department of Medellín has attended to 99 cases of bee control, many more than the 48 that were reported in 2022 for this same period of time. The high temperatures that will begin to be experienced in the city, due to the arrival of the period of less rain and the El Niño phenomenon, may increase this type of situation.

For this reason, it is important to be attentive to basic recommendations to prevent emergencies, taking into account that nectar and pollen will abound in Medellín, which generates a greater reproduction of bees, which in their movements to swarm can enter homes or be close to them.

“It is important to be alert; Do not generate noises, vibrations, blows or strong odors that can make them uncomfortable and trigger a bee attack. They, while they are in that swarming process, do not have a defensive behavior; on the contrary, they are focused on looking for a habitat to establish their nest and they do not have a defense condition”, expressed Andrés Gómez, beekeeper of the Administrative Department of Disaster Risk Management -Dagrd.

More about bees

It is estimated that a single bee visits up to 7,000 flowers in a day and it takes four million visits to produce one liter of honey. Identifying with the naked eye, if it is a bee or a wasp, is complex for ordinary people and not all species are dangerous. Therefore, in the event of any sighting of a swarm, it is suggested to call the single emergency line 123.

“The species with the greatest care is the one we know as Africanized, which is the honey species and one of its characteristics is that it has yellow and black stripes. Not all bees and wasps have a sting, not all of them attack massively as the Africanized one does. When they call line 123, they can send photographs and that allows us to identify the species and give some recommendation or, if necessary, dispatch the emergency units that optimally attend to this type of case,” he concluded. the beekeeper.

In the attention of this type of cases, in the city an articulated work is done between the Dagrd and the Official Corps of Medellín Firefighters, the Ministry of the Environment and the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Aburrá Valley.

Other recommendations include:

– In case of a bite, it is suggested to move away from the accident area to avoid a massive attack.

– If you get close to a swarm by mistake, try to move away slowly. For no reason run because the movement can bother them.

– If one of these animals lands on your body, do not try to hit it. Remain still or use gentle movements until the insect is gone.

– Trash receptacles are sources of attraction for bees. Try to stay away from them.

