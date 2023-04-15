Home » Do you know a child who plays accordion? They will hold a contest with a prize of $1 million
The newspaper EL PILÓN will hold a children’s accordion contest, in which you can participate children 8 to 10 years old. The prize for the winner will be $1 million and some accordion classes at a recognized school in the city.

HOW TO TAKE PART?

Children who wish to participate must record a video performing a song with the accordion, the clip may not take longer more than 59 seconds. Likewise, they must send the video, together with the personal and contact information, to the email [email protected] They will have until April 18.

Regarding the selection process, this will be in charge of a qualifying jury, who will preselect the 10 finalists and the official list will be published on April 21 in the social networks of EL PILÓN.

These 10 finalists will appear before the jury within the framework of the forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?’ That will be held on Monday, April 24 at the House of Culture at 9:00 in the morning.

You can register at the following link:

