The calculations were released by the Bloomberg agency based on different indicators on life expectancy and effective retirement age.

Retiring continues to be a desire for thousands of people and, despite the fact that private funds and Colpensiones itself insist that it is possible to fulfill it, another scenario has to do with the years that retired people are able to enjoy in countries like Colombia.

The issue is addressed this week by the Bloomberg News agency, which took an average of the age that both men and women manage to live in countries such as Mexico, Colombia and the United States, three of which are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Economic (Oecd).

According to this medium, if a person reaches 60 years of age in any of these three countries, the average age in good health is as follows:

Men: 10 years in good health or less at retirement.

Women: 22 years retired, although not always in good health.

The Bloomberg News calculation changes if it is about achieving a pension in countries like France or Luxembourg. There, by the measure, men can live more than 18 healthy years in retirement, on average.

This medium also emphasizes that the duration of retirement has begun to stabilize in different countries, but it is directly linked to an increase in life expectancy. In 2019, for example, women expected 16 years of retirement in good health, fewer years than in 2000.

Regarding Colombia, Bloomberg says that it is one of the countries –of the OECD– where people have a less healthy life after retirement. The ‘ranking’ published is as follows:

Mexico

Colombia

Chile

Latvia

USA

In contrast, he says, a longer life after pension is achieved in these countries:

France

Luxembourg

Belgium

spain

Greece

Italia

Austria

Slovakia

Turkey

United Kingdom