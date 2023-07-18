Do you know how to get your Digital ID? Here we tell you

The process to obtain the digital ID in our country is already a reality, an alternative to the main identification document for Colombians.

This digital ID is aimed at those citizens who voluntarily require it through the duplicate process, that is, its issuance is not yet mandatory.

Keep in mind that people who have a smartphone device connected to the internet will be able to download an application from the National Registry of Civil Status and, after complying with security checks through facial recognition, they will be able to carry their fully digital ID on their smartphone.

Under the premise of preventing the theft or duplication of the physical ID, as well as other plastic ones such as driver’s licenses, even passports, the National Registry of Civil Status has been promoting this virtual document.

“The digital ID was implemented because Colombians require identification mechanisms that allow them to access services in a fast, agile and reliable manner and guarantee the security of their data; all this, taking advantage of information and communication technologies and avoiding unnecessary procedures. It will be the access key that will enable access to the digital citizen services of the State and to the other entities that provide their services through the Internet and will be one of the means for digital authentication,” the Registrar’s Office detailed.

Free cases of Digital ID

The new digital ID has a value of $55,750 according to the Registry. It is important to remember that payment can be made through PSE or through authorized operators such as Supergiros, Effecty, Matrix Giros, Banco popular and 4-72.

For its part, the entity reported that the issuance of the digital citizenship card will be free for young people who apply for it for the first time.

“Let’s remember that the main benefits of issuing the digital citizenship card are the impossibility of falsification or adulteration, biometric identification and authentication, the impossibility of impersonation or usurpation of identity, the protection of personal data and entry without a passport to all the member countries of the Andean Community”, complemented the Registrar’s Office.

Keep in mind

People who already have their physical document can also request the digital ID voluntarily, at a cost of 63,050 pesos.

The process to obtain it is relatively simple and can be done through the website of the National Registry.

It is not necessary to do it from a computer, since it is also possible to do it from a smartphone (smartphone). When accessing the website, you must select the “Digital ID Procedure” section and provide the required personal data.

However, for those who do not have a PSE, there is the option of making the payment in person at places such as Effecty, SuperGIROS, Matrix Giros and Banco Popular.

Then what next?

Initially, the application “Cédula Digital Colombia” must be downloaded to access the document.

Within the application, the user must click on the “Activate” option, accept the terms and conditions, and then go through the facial authentication process.

After making the payment, the person will receive an email with a QR code, this will be valid for 48 hours, and allows them to activate the digital ID on the mobile phone.

Main benefit of this certificate

One of the benefits of this ID is that it cannot be falsified or duplicated fraudulently:

“It is unfalsifiable and unalterable, taking into account that access to the digital ID is only possible through facial recognition, which is why this document cannot be accessed by a third party; that’s crime prevention. Additionally, the physical version of this new document has some visual security features that prevent its alteration”.

Given

“The digital ID will be valid for 10 years, given that the security mechanisms that enable it are based on biometrics and require updating in the established time to prevent morphological changes from affecting the authentication processes,” explained the Registrar’s Office.

Who can get it for free?

The digital ID has no cost for citizens who turn 18 and require the issuance of the document for the first time, otherwise, the cost of the procedure will have to be paid, even if requested due to theft or loss of the original.

In addition, the procedure can be processed completely through digital channels, without an appointment, or if you prefer, you can go to the different offices of the Registry, which are located nationwide.

