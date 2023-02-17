Home News Do you know if your driver’s license is about to expire? Keep this information in mind and avoid inconvenience
Do you know if your driver's license is about to expire? Keep this information in mind and avoid inconvenience

Drivers of motor vehicles have until June 20 of this year to renew their expired driver’s license or the license that does not have an expiration date. This date was defined by the National Government and impacts some five million people throughout the country, so review the document now and here we will tell you what to do.

According to the Secretary of Mobility of Medellín, Carolina Chaparro Piedrahita, “All drivers whose license was issued prior to the year 2012 or does not have an expiration date, will have until June 20, 2023 to carry out the renewal process, this if they do not want to incur the impossibility of driving vehicles and generate fines for eight legal daily minimum wages in force.

The license process in Medellín

To deal with this procedure, the Medellín Mayor’s Office has arranged the necessary logistics in the Service Centers of the Mobility Secretariat, including the Sao Paulo office, which is open Monday through Friday, continuously, between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as well as Mascerca El Poblado, which is open Monday through Friday, continuously, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

To renew this document, drivers must be enrolled in the RUNT, present the physical, mental fitness and motor coordination medical exams that are carried out at the Driver Recognition Centers and upload them to the RUNT; Present the original and a copy of the license to be renewed, as well as an original and a copy of the identity document, and have no outstanding fines.

The cost of these aptitude medical examinations is paid at the respective place, according to the fixed rates. The issuance of the physical document, that is, the plastic one, has a value of $63,300 at the Mobility Secretariat of Medellín.

Information on fines or traffic violations can be consulted with the user’s citizenship card on the SIMIT website www.fcm.org.co/simit.

People who require more information can consult the telephone lines 4457777 (option 1) and 3855555 (option 1), and on the page https://www.medellin.gov.co/qxi_tramites/servicios.jsp#.

