Do you know someone who is contemplating suicide? New video

Suicide Parents, leaders, and Church members are encouraged to learn about and apply the principle of "ask, concern, and talk" when a suicidal crisis emerges.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a new video resource for parents, Church leaders, and individuals to better understand how to respond to and help someone having suicidal thoughts.

Video, “Psuicide prevention – How to help”, teaches to ask, be interested and talk.

Latter-day Saints may view responding to and helping those having suicidal thoughts as part of the covenant they have made to “bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light” and to “weep with those who mourn [e] comfort those who need comfort” (see Mosiah 18:8–9).

Warning signs and any threat of attempting suicide should always be taken seriously, even if it appears that the person in question is not really contemplating taking their own life or if it appears that they are only seeking attention.





1. Ask

To offer support, the video teaches worried people to ask the person at risk directly if they are thinking about suicide. If she says yes, ask her if she has a plan to harm herself. If necessary, you should be helped immediately to reach the nearest emergency services and connect to a crisis hotline.

2. Be interested

The second step is to take an interest and listen to what the person is saying. You must be given time and what you share must be respected. You may consider offering to help create a suicide prevention safety plan.

3. Talk

The final instruction is to encourage the person to talk to someone who can offer more support or to seek further help.

The elder Erich W. Kopishcke, a General Authority Seventy, said: “Educating ourselves about mental illness prepares us to help ourselves and others who may be struggling. Having open and candid conversations with one another will help ensure that this important topic gets the attention it deserves. […] These too often invisible difficulties can affect anyone” (Coping with mental healthOctober 2021 general conference).

Parents, leaders, and Church members are encouraged to learn about and apply the principles taught in the video to be prepared when a crisis emerges.

The video is available in 39 languages ​​and can be found in the Gospel Library app and online are ChurchofJesusChrist.org in the section Help in difficulties under Suicide e How to help.

For other Church resources, see the Help in Need section in the Gospel Library app or online, and select the Suicide or Mental health .

Online resources also include links to listening lines with staff prepared to help. You don’t have to be suicidal to call and talk.

If there’s an immediate emergency, don’t put it off. Call local emergency numbers.