Do you know what the Pianguera women of the Colombian Pacific are? – news

The first meeting seeks to contribute to gender equity, mangrove conservation and food security for coastal communities.

According to the report “Colombia Viva 2017”, the country has 267,835 hectares of mangroves, of which 70% are located on the Pacific coast. This ecosystem plays a vital role in the coastal communities that develop a large part of their productive activities in an artisanal way from the piangüa.

The fishing use of the piangüa has gained strength in recent years, becoming the basis of the economy of many families in the Pacific and an essential part of their diet and food security.

Piangüeo, an activity mainly carried out by women, involves laborious 6 to 8-hour days, during which they extract the piangüeas from the mangrove roots with dedication and skill. This activity has been the livelihood of approximately 30,000 families in the coastal areas in the departments of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño. The piangua is a mollusk rich in proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, calcium, iron, sodium, zinc and potassium, which makes it a gastronomic attraction. Despite its importance in the cuisine of the Colombian Pacific, the lack of knowledge about its nutritional potential and the variety of dishes that can be prepared limit its promotion in the national gastronomic market.

With the “First Meeting of Piangüera Women of the Colombian Pacific”, a firm commitment is made to the conservation and sustainable use of the valuable mangrove ecosystems of this region of the country and, in turn, seeks to contribute to the food security of the communities of the Colombian Pacific, which can be achieved through incentives of socio-cultural policies, the exchange of knowledge and knowledge that allow an adequate extraction, transformation and commercialization of the piangüa, thus promoting the economic development of the region.

In addition, to contribute to the sustainability of the ecosystems in the Pacific, the communities carry out actions such as planting mangroves and voluntary closures. These initiatives not only seek the repopulation of the mangrove cover, but also the population increase of the piangüa and the stability of the marine-coastal ecosystems.

This important event has the support of various government institutions, the Ministries of Agriculture and the Environment, the four Autonomous Corporations (CAR) of the Colombian Pacific, SENA, higher education institutions, such as the CES University, non-profit organizations, among them , Conservation International and local entities that recognize the importance of safeguarding coastal ecosystems and empowering pianguera women as guardians of the region’s natural heritage.

