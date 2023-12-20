Do you know why your party lost in KTR Telangana elections? , Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s scathing reply via tweet

Do you know why your party lost in KTR Telangana elections?

In the last few days, several videos of the spat between the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former minister KTR of the BRS party, who is sitting in the opposition for the first time, have gone viral on social media. In the comments along with the videos, it was written that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy washed KTR. While leaders and supporters of KTR and BRS party also wrote on social media that KTR froze and showed a mirror to Revanth Reddy.

In this case, today X X “Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to a tweet of KTR on (formerly Twitter) and severely attacked him, which has become a topic of debate between leaders and supporters of both sides on social media.

In fact, a video is viral on social media. According to the video, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is saying in the Karnataka Assembly that many promises and announcements are made to the voters to get votes during the election, so should they be given free? Where to get the money for this? We also want to fulfill the promises made and give everything that was promised to the people at the time of elections, but the government does not have the money for it!!

This unverified and viral video was shared by the working president of BRS party, former state minister, Tarak Rama Rao (KTR) in an X called Uttar Andhra Now. X Sharing the video, the account wrote that “Karnataka Chief Minister says that there is no money to fulfill the election promises/guarantees. After successfully cheating the people in the elections, is this the future pattern for Telangana as well? Do you find it strange? Shouldn’t basic research and planning be done before making statements? “

No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM ! Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections ? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements? https://t.co/JOcc4NLsiq — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 19, 2023

While retweeting this video retweeted by KTR, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded in harsh words, “KTR knows why your party lost in the Telangana elections. Why?” That you don’t even know which video is authentic and which video is fake! In his tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tagged the X account of the BJP party and wrote that it is fake. Fake# And edited Edited# Make videos and your party spreads them. And this proves once again that BRS is BJP’s B team.”

Mr. @KTRBRSDo you know why your party lost in the Telangana Elections? Because you don’t even know how to verify what is fake and edited, and what is truth. @BJP4India creates fake edited videos, and your party circulates them. Yours is a perfect B Team of BJP. If you are… https://t.co/Ey5y9K3fLd — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 19, 2023

