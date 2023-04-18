Do you like to write and have a story to tell? In EL PILÓN we open our pages

Are you passionate about writing and have a story that deserves to be read by everyone? EL PILÓN opens its web portal for all people who love writing and who They have a story to tell.

If you have poems, stories, stories, chronicles, tales, monologues and othersand you want to see your writings published on the website, you can send them to the email of the newspaper EL PILÓN ([email protected]).

The central theme of the text is free. As Gabriel García Márquez said, our region is full of thousands of stories. If his story is personal and you want to change the name or keep it anonymousyou must let it be known in the mail.

After sending the email with your writing and contact information, you will enter a process of selection and will be evaluated by the writing team of EL PILÓN.