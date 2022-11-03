Regarding the need for a negative nucleic acid test certificate to take trains in many places, the relevant person in charge of the National Railway Group told the surging news reporter that the epidemic prevention is implemented by the policy of the local government. Local government requirements shall prevail.

Do you not need to check a negative nucleic acid test certificate by train or plane in some areas?

On November 3, the surging journalists did not completely sort out and found that starting from October 31, some regions issued relevant announcements stating that traveling by train and plane no longer requires a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours.

Previously, according to media reports, on November 1, the Tourism Bureau of Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province issued a notice on the official WeChat platform “Zhanjiang Tourism” saying, “From now on, you do not need to check the nucleic acid certificate by train from Zhanjiang (except for entering Beijing)!” Currently “Zhanjiang Tourism” WeChat official account has deleted the message. There are also media reports that many railway stations in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as well as railway stations and airports in Hefei City, Anhui Province, no longer need to check the negative results of the 48-hour nucleic acid test.

On November 3, the surging journalists called the 12345 hotline in Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province. The staff said that from November 1, they will enter Zhanjiang Railway Station to take the train. From Zhanjiang (except Beijing), they no longer need to check the negative nucleic acid test certificate, only Health code green code and temperature measurement are required. However, a 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate is required to take the flight.

The surging journalists also called the 12345 hotline of Liuzhou City, Wuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and the telephone number of Nanning Railway Station. Relevant staff members said that since November 1, the railway has entered the railway station and boarded the train (except for Beijing), no longer. If you need to check the nucleic acid results again, you only need to check the health code and itinerary code, and make sure your body temperature is normal. As for whether inspection is still required after arriving at the destination, it must be completed in accordance with local prevention and control requirements.

The surging news reporter also called the 12345 hotline in Hefei City, Anhui Province on the same day. The staff said that since there are no new social cases in Hefei City, from October 31st, passengers on trains and planes do not need to be checked for negative nucleic acid test certificates. Passengers who come to Fei by means of trains, planes, etc. need to show the regional risk level of the place of departure and a negative nucleic acid test certificate.

Subsequently, the surging news reporter called the hotline of Hefei Xinqiao International Airport. The staff introduced that since October 31, passengers departing from Hefei Xinqiao Airport by plane will no longer check the negative nucleic acid test certificate at Hefei Xinqiao Airport, but will continue to check. Wellbeing code and itinerary card. The airport hotline staff also said that the news was notified by the Hefei Economic Development Zone Epidemic Prevention Command Office.

It is worth noting that on November 3, according to the latest news from the WeChat public account of Hefei Xinqiao International Airport, according to the requirements of the epidemic prevention policy, at present, Hefei Airport still checks nucleic acid test reports and health codes for outbound passengers to the following destination airports. : For example, from Hefei to Harbin, Shenyang, Dalian, Hohhot, Baotou, Hulunbuir, Beijing, Taiyuan, Linfen, Qingdao, Yantai, Weihai, Urumqi, Xining, Lanzhou, Xi’an, Lhasa, Chengdu, Yibin, Xichang, Luzhou, Kunming, Lijiang , Guiyang, Zunyi, Nanning, Beihai, Guilin, Xiamen, Shenzhen, Jieyang, Zhanjiang, Sanya, Haikou, Hefei Airport will check the negative nucleic acid test certificate and health code and other information within 48 hours during check-in and boarding. . According to the news, the above cities will make dynamic adjustments, and all outbound passengers are requested to consult the airline of the flight they are taking when purchasing tickets, and clarify the inspection requirements, so as to prepare accordingly in advance.

On November 3, the staff of the 12345 and 12306 hotlines in Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, Liuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Hefei City, Anhui Province and other cities reminded The Paper reporters that they will no longer be inspected when they leave the area by train or plane. Nucleic acid test certificate, but still need to pay attention to the epidemic prevention policy of the destination, please consult the local epidemic prevention command department and airline when purchasing tickets, and make corresponding preparations. In addition, a number of staff also said that whether the railway station will check the nucleic acid again in the future, the arrangement of the railway department still needs to follow the requirements of the local epidemic prevention and control department. It is recommended that passengers pay attention to the latest notice issued by the local epidemic prevention and control department before traveling.

In addition to the above-mentioned cities, on November 3, surging journalists also randomly called Shanghai, Yueyang, Hunan, Nanjing, Jiangsu, Chengdu, Sichuan, Qingdao, Shandong, Luoyang, Henan, Guiyang, Guizhou, and Guangxi. The staff of 12306, 12345 or epidemic prevention and control telephones in Laibin City and other cities in the Zhuang Autonomous Region said that when entering the station to take the high-speed rail, they need to check the negative nucleic acid test certificate.

Wu Liangyou, deputy director of the National Health Commission’s Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said on September 8 that “on-the-ground inspections” will be implemented on and around the National Day holiday. A nucleic acid testing service is provided for inter-provincial migrants after arriving at the local area. In addition to the implementation of “on-the-ground inspection”, passengers need to hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours to travel by plane, high-speed rail, train, inter-provincial long-distance passenger bus, inter-provincial passenger ship and other means of transportation. When staying in hotels, hotels and entering tourist attractions and other crowded places, check the health code and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours. Wu Liangyou pointed out that the prevention and control measures before and after the National Day holiday will be implemented from September 10, 2022 to October 31, 2022. The follow-up will further optimize and improve relevant measures according to the epidemic situation and the needs of prevention and control work.

On November 3, the relevant person in charge of the National Railway Group told The Paper on November 3 that a negative nucleic acid test certificate is not required for traveling by train in many places. The epidemic prevention is implemented by the policy of the local government, and the railway stations of railway transportation companies implement local regulations. Different, subject to local government requirements.

The source of this article: The Paper, the original title: “Do you need a negative nucleic acid certificate to take trains and planes in many places? Response: Still need to pay attention to the destination policy”

