Do you need financing for your business?

In recent years, Colombia has become a country with a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to the World Competitiveness Yearbook, from the IMD business school of Switzerland (International Institute for Management Development, for its acronym in English), of the ranking of the most competitive countries in 2022 according to their economy, the nation was ranked 57th. worldwide and fourth in Latin America.

This is due, in part, to public policies and government programs focused on promoting entrepreneurship.

In addition, Colombia has a young and highly educated population, which translates into great potential for the development of new ideas and innovative projects.

According to data from Dane (National Administrative Department of Statistics), 47.7% of Colombian entrepreneurs are under 35 years of age. However, despite these advances, there are still several challenges to face, including the lack of access to financing and the high cost of procedures for the creation and formalization of companies.

Where to get a loan for entrepreneurs?

To begin with, it is important to be clear about the objective of the credit, for example, what is it going to be for? what is it going to be used for? For how long am I going to acquire it? In addition to that, know the debt capacity and credit history; These will be key factors when applying for a loan and also to find out which financial entity can meet those requirements, to find out if it can meet the need of the project that is met.

For example, in Colombia, there are some entities that offer financing such as: fintechs, which are an excellent alternative for people who do not like to go to a traditional bank office and seek to carry out procedures faster and through the internet; Banks, the most common entities to request loans, or government entities, which took the initiative to create four special lines aimed at entrepreneurs, businessmen and independents.

Understanding the above, and seeking to offer better services and opportunities that help entrepreneurs and boost the economy, R5, a Colombian fintech that offers financial solutions around vehicles, has a loan for entrepreneurs in which people, using their car as collateral, they can access better credit conditions such as preferential rates and comfortable terms, even if they do not have a co-signer or if the venture is only in its initial stages.

“We know that starting a business is a difficult task and that the financial sector has been slow to understand the concept of an entrepreneur, making it much harder on some occasions to take that first step. That is why, based on our principle of justice, we created credit solutions that have helped more than 2,000 people make their dreams come true and contribute to the growth of the country’s economy,” said Fernando Sucre, CEO and founder of R5. .

How to do it?

To acquire a loan with a fintech, in this case, with R5, entrepreneurs can request their credit in just 2 steps:

1.First you must enter the information of the vehicle that you will use as backup or guarantee.

2.Enter current personal and income information.

With these steps, you will receive the pre-approval notification. Keep in mind that some of the requirements to leave a car as a guarantee is that it be a 2008 model onwards.

In summary, if you are looking to boost your business, there are many opportunities that can be accessed.

From financing to advice and training, a series of resources that can help grow the business and achieve the objectives set.

Therefore, it is important to investigate and take advantage of all the opportunities that are in the market.

Cruz Verde launches campaign to plant more than 1,000 trees

World Earth Day, which was celebrated on Saturday, April 22, invites not only citizens but also companies around the world to raise awareness about their relationship with the planet and the impact that their operations have on it. .

Considering the above, Droguerías y Farmacias Cruz Verde announced the launch of a campaign whose objective is to encourage its users to generate sustainable action, while promoting employment in the country’s regions.

This initiative, called “Shopping and Planting” consists of planting 1 tree for each online and home purchase that is made during April 22 in the cities of Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga and Pereira.

For this, the company made an alliance with the company Bosque Nagal, which has more than 100 hectares of land to reforest in alliance with the corporate sector, in the municipality of Pailitas in the department of Cesar.

On the other hand, for the planting of more than 1,000 trees, which is the goal proposed by the company, they will work hand in hand with 15 peasant families from the region.

In this way, they hope to contribute from their corporate role to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) related to the end of poverty, zero hunger, climate action and the life of terrestrial ecosystems.

In this regard, Claudia Sterling, vice president of Corporate Affairs of Cruz Verde, pointed out that “on this occasion, from Cruz Verde we wanted to bet on an initiative not only to contribute to the preservation of terrestrial ecosystems and the biodiversity of our forests, but also to help peasant families who work with the land as a tool for their livelihood, strengthening their quality of life and caring for the environment”.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that planting 1,000 trees is reflected in one hectare of reforested land, which means that more than 150 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which have been emitted into the atmosphere, would be offset.

