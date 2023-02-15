Although there is no scientific evidence, in traditional medicine turmeric is considered to be a food that helps in weight loss.

Turmeric is a spice that originated in Southeast Asia and has been used as a seasoning and medicinal remedy for centuries.

The root of the plant is the part used and is known for its deep yellow color.

Turmeric is an essential ingredient in Indian cooking and is an important part of the famous curry spice mix.

Turmeric properties

Turmeric properties are numerous and range from disease treatment to disease prevention.

Curcumin, the compound responsible for turmeric’s yellow color, is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

Additionally, curcumin has been shown to help treat conditions such as arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, and depression.

Turmeric has also been linked to a reduction in cholesterol levels and improved digestion.

There are some important benefits of including turmeric in a healthy diet. First of all, turmeric is a source of essential nutrients, such as iron, manganese, and vitamins B6 and C.

Plus, it’s a low-calorie spice, which means it’s a healthy addition to any diet.

Turmeric is also rich in antioxidants, which help prevent cell damage and protect against disease.

How does turmeric contribute to weight loss?

Turmeric can help you lose weight in several ways. Some of the mechanisms by which turmeric may contribute to weight loss include:

• Reduces inflammation: Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and chronic inflammation has been shown to be linked to obesity and weight loss difficulties.

• Improves digestion: Turmeric can help improve digestion and regulate intestinal transit, which can contribute to weight loss.

• Appetite control: Turmeric may have an effect on the levels of appetite-related hormones such as leptin and ghrelin, which may help control appetite and prevent excess calorie intake.

• Increase thermogenesis: Turmeric can stimulate thermogenesis, which means it can increase metabolic rate and help burn more calories.

However, there are also some disadvantages to be aware of when consuming turmeric. First of all, turmeric can interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners and diabetes medications.

Therefore, it is important to speak with a doctor before adding a significant amount of turmeric to your diet if you are taking any medications.

Additionally, turmeric can cause an upset stomach in some people, especially in large amounts.

How to use turmeric for weight loss?

Turmeric can be consumed in many ways to take advantage of its properties and benefits while trying to lose weight.

Some ways to include turmeric in a weight loss diet include:

• Turmeric octopus: A teaspoon of turmeric powder can be added in hot water or a smoothie to get your discoveries.

• Turmeric oil: One teaspoon of turmeric oil can be mixed with coconut oil or olive oil and added to food.

• Turmeric te: A turmeric tea can be made by adding a teaspoon of turmeric powder to hot water and sweetening with a little honey.

• Turmeric pills: There are turmeric pills available in the market that contain concentrated extracts of turmeric.

These pills can be a convenient way to consume turmeric, but it’s important to talk to a doctor before taking any supplements.

It is important to note that turmeric is not a silver bullet for weight loss and you need to follow a healthy balanced diet and exercise regularly to achieve lasting results.

Turmeric can be a useful supplement to support weight loss, but it should not be the main focus of a weight loss diet.

If you are thinking of starting a diet it is important that you consult a specialist.

Foto: Pexels

