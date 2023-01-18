Original title: Do you need to wear a protective mask during the Spring Festival travel to get infected with the new crown or cause vision loss?Many well-known ophthalmologists from Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center explained their doubts

During the Spring Festival travel season, many citizens wore protective face shields in addition to masks to prevent the new crown virus from being infected through the eyes. On January 17, at the interview meeting on the prevention and treatment of eye health of the new crown held by the Guangzhou Municipal Government Information Office, Wu Kaili, director of the clinical laboratory department of Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University (hereinafter referred to as “Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center”), said that under normal circumstances, the new crown virus can pass through the air. Infection from entering the eyes is unlikely, so the use of face shields for eye protection is not recommended.

It is not recommended for teenagers to set off firecrackers for eye protection

During the Spring Festival, many teenagers like to set off firecrackers and fireworks. Yu Minbin, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Sun Yat-sen University, vice-chairman of the Guangdong Physician Association, and head of the glaucoma department at the Zhongshan Ophthalmology Center, said that setting off firecrackers and fireworks may injure limbs or even eyes if you are not careful. “Children and teenagers are not recommended to set off firecrackers and fireworks, and do not watch them at close range. In previous years, during the Spring Festival, many people who came to the emergency department of ophthalmology were injured by setting off firecrackers and fireworks. If an eye injury occurs, it is not recommended to treat it yourself. Seek immediate medical attention.”

Lin Haotian, deputy director of Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center and chief physician of the cataract department, said that during the Spring Festival, the emergency department of Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center opened 24 hours a day, and the general clinic opened on January 24. “Now the Internet hospital is more convenient. If you feel eye discomfort at home during the holidays, you can also go to the Internet hospital for consultation. Commonly used medicines can also be delivered home.”

During the Spring Festival, what acute fundus diseases may need attention? Li Tao, Chief Physician of Fundus Surgery at Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, said that due to changes in people’s lifestyles during the Spring Festival, it is easy to cause fundus diseases. “The number of patients with new crowns has increased in the past month, and the eye diseases related to new crowns include acute macular neuroretinopathy. Once you encounter such eye diseases, it is recommended to go to the ophthalmology emergency department as soon as possible.” Li Tao pointed out that the symptoms of acute macular neuroretinopathy There is no pain in the eyes, but there is obvious vision loss and blurred vision. “There are a lot of nerve tissues in the fundus, and the damage is irreversible, so you should see a doctor in time after you find symptoms.”

The proportion of eye infections after infection with the new crown is not high

Yu Minbin said that overall, the proportion of eye infection symptoms after infection with the new coronavirus is not too high, but the data is still under dynamic monitoring. According to data from the emergency department of the Zhongshan Ophthalmology Center, about 1/4 to 1/5 of the patients experience ocular symptoms such as eye soreness, redness, tearing, and even blurred vision, which may be related to the new coronavirus infection. During positive infection or after “Yang Kang”.

“It is worth mentioning that according to the current data we have been tracking, during the peak period of new crown infection from mid-December 2022 to mid-January 2023, the primary acute angle-closure type of middle-aged and elderly people over 50-60 years old The proportion of glaucoma clinic visits has increased by 6 times compared with the same period in previous years, and most of them are female patients. In addition, a small number of people have retinal or optic nerve inflammation induced by new coronavirus infection.” Yu Minbin said.

Liang Lingyi, assistant director of the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center and chief physician of the Department of Corneal Diseases, pointed out that the reason why the new coronavirus “invades” the eyes is related to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor in the human body. The new coronavirus enters cells by binding to ACE2 receptors, and the expression of ACE2 receptors has been found in multiple eye tissues such as conjunctiva, cornea, and retinal cells. Therefore, the new coronavirus infection can theoretically involve multiple structures of the eye and cause damage. However, the new coronavirus may also indirectly cause the recurrence and immune inflammation of the herpes virus lurking in the eyes by causing the body’s resistance to decline or immune imbalance. Among them, conjunctivitis is the most common ocular manifestation related to new crown infection.

Lin Haotian suggested that citizens, if they feel slight discomfort in the eyes, they can consult professional ophthalmologists through Internet hospitals or offline, and choose artificial tears or commonly used anti-inflammatory eye drops to relieve discomfort, so don’t worry too much. If you feel severe eye pain and lasts for a long time, or your vision decreases significantly, you should go to the hospital in time.

“Yangkang” posterior eye health hotspots are counted one by one!

Li Tao, Chief Physician of Fundus Surgery of Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, and Yang Xiao, Chief Physician of Refraction and Juvenile Myopia Prevention and Control Department, answered the hot issues related to the eye after “Yangkang” that everyone is concerned about one by one.

Q: After being infected with the new coronavirus, how long can I have fundus surgery?

Li Tao: It depends on the patient’s own physical condition. If there are no obvious symptoms and dysfunction after the new crown infection, we have no restrictions on ophthalmic surgery that does not require general anesthesia. If it is an operation that requires general anesthesia, a comprehensive and objective cardiopulmonary function test must be done before the operation.

For the operation of correcting myopia, we recommend that after “Yangkang” the body has fully recovered before performing the operation.

Question: Can I wear contact lenses or OK mirrors after being “yang”?

Yang Xiao: These contact lenses should not be worn during the infection period of the new crown. It is recommended to wear them after 1 to 2 weeks after “Yangkang” when the eyes have no symptoms. It is worth noting that after “Yangkang”, the family members may still be infected and will be affected by the surrounding environment. It is not recommended to wear contact lenses. If everyone in the family is “healthy” and can wear contact lenses, it is recommended to wash hands and disinfect the operating table before wearing them. The disinfection and cleaning of care products such as mirror boxes and lenses requires special care solutions instead of alcohol.

Question: How long does it take for “Yangkang” to use atropine and other drugs to dilate the pupils and optometry?

Yang Xiao: At present, there is no evidence to prove that there is a risk of infection with these mydriatic drugs. If you need mydriatic optometry after “Yangkang”, you can go to the hospital and follow the doctor’s advice.

(Yangcheng Evening News reporter Liu Xinyu He Ning)