Do you remember them? These are the mascots of some Colombian brands
Do you remember them? These are the mascots of some Colombian brands

Thousands of Colombians remember their childhood with the characters of some companies or simply feel great cultural appropriation when they see them.
Although the brand no longer exists today, the little bee of the conavi bankcreated in 1974 and which was inspired by characters such as ‘maya the bee’ y ‘jose honey‘, generates nostalgia for thousands of Colombians.

The company coffee bean caricature Red Eagle It transports many to Christmas time for its unique song that plays on all national stations.

nucita’s squirrel, a product of the Colombina brand, is the insignia that transports Colombians to eleven during the school break. Its flavor of chocolate and nuts, which is represented in the character, has delighted the palate of consumers for years.

When investing in a policy or any type of insurance, dozens of Colombians choose Surah Insurance because of the familiarity they have with their pet: The Tigerwhich inspires tranquility and security.

the delicious cake Gansitofrom the Colombian brand Branchis a badge for users for its funny character that was created in the 80’s.

Noel is one of the longest-running companies in Colombia, since it has been delighting fans of christmas cookies and that is remembered by many for the particular Santa Claus that appears in the logo of the brand.

If you are near an establishment Frisbysurely you will identify it by the delicious smell of fried chicken that it emanates and by its particular pet that has been in the childhood of the inhabitants.

“Ciao Bambino” is the phrase that many come to mind when they think of Doria Pasta and his singular character: A chef specialized in preparing this product.

When the smartphones did not exist, Telecom It was one of the brands that reigned in telecommunications nationwide and marked the childhood of citizens by the iconic little ants that appeared in their commercials.

With his catchphrase ‘Your money may be in the wrong place.‘ and the caricature of a house, Davivienda has represented Colombians since time immemorial

