News

Do you retire from music? Poncho Zuleta published a message that worried his followers

Do you retire from music? Poncho Zuleta published a message that worried his followers

The Vallenato music singer Poncho Zuleta published a message on all his social networks that left all his followers worried, because it implies that he is retiring from the stage.

‘The Golden Lung’ wrote: “I cannot deny it, the time has come. Eternally grateful to everyone.”

Immediately the comments of his Internet users began to appear: “Is the minstrel retiring from the stage? “I accept everything, unless you retire”, “is he going to release a new song?”

Some Internet users assert that these ‘withdrawals’ are a marketing strategy. In fact, ‘El pulmon de oro’ starred in a marketing strategy with a young woman to promote her new song ‘La frunita’, together with comedian Juanda Caribe.

