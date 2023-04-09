Primarily, it must be taken into account that depression is a very common disease in many people, but very serious, which must be treated with therapy, in many cases it can last a couple of years while it is treated, but in some people they must deal with her all her life, it is too complex a case, but here are some tips to know how to handle a situation like this.

talk and vent

This is very important since in this way you will be able to feel calmer, you will not feel too pressured, favorably seek to go to experts on the subject.

think positive

Positive thoughts will replace negative ones, it is good one way or another to set realistic goals and not be impatient, if not to persist in the fact that things will turn out well.

eat and sleep well

It is important to have a good diet and sleep the right hours, because if you do not do so your body will feel decompensated, without strength and low spirits, so if you cannot fall asleep it is good that you still lie down and listen to music that you like the most, think positively and have a posture which you feel comfortable with.

Move

It’s good to go for a walk, exercise, go out with friends, family, go to the movies, eat, always try to get out of the routine.

Do not make hasty decisions

If you don’t feel very well, you postpone making any decision (marriage, work, divorce, travel, among others) and when you’re better there you take it up again, write on a piece of paper how you feel or what worries you, it’s good to express it in words will help you reflect on it and put it into perspective.

To be honest

Being sincere both with the person you are going to address, both with yourself and that this will help in an assertive way to better carry out the process.

Avoid getting stressed

During the day it is good that you have an organization of the tasks and responsibilities that you have to fulfill and if for some reason you could not fulfill something that you had scheduled for the day, nothing happens that for everything there is a solution and the situations, no matter how difficult they return they will have a way out.