Connection and channeling with Beings of Light

Do you want the guidance and support of the archangels? May the soft glow of the archangels be with you today, thought after thought, feeling after feeling, emotion after emotion, word after word, vibration after vibration, that is, in each part and the totality of the loving and integral being that you are!

Today let’s get to know the Archangels and their work to help humanity, keep in mind that they are beings that were sent by God to help us walk this path called existence when our Soul requires it, when from Love and Harmony we open the door to them. heart, our affairs and world.

If it resonates in you to connect with the Divine peace that the beloved archangels, beings of light, activators of sacred chromotherapy, deliver to us, read the following prayer in your mind and feel the peaceful and restful Archangelic fluttering on your way.

Divine peace is present in my heart, here and now I accept it, the sacred light centers and balances each area of ​​my existence, I sensitively perceive the magic and harmony of latent love in the cosmos.

Once you made the prayer, you accepted peace, now decide to speak well of yourself mentally, speak well of people and decide to value their presence in your existence.

Who are the Archangels and what is their job?

We will talk about the Archangels renowned as Activators of sacred chromotherapy, there are more, but today we will focus on the 7 Regents of support, of which the beloved Archangel Raphael speaks in Tobias 12.15 “I am Raphael, one of the seven angels who are always present and have access to the Glory of the Lord», the Beloved Archangel of the Green flame speaks to us of his companions who vibrate when accepting the manifestation of the qualities and the radiation of the divine *miracles* in life.

Next, the Archangelic Team, which supports your path and in full light affirms your evolutionary path for the greatest good of all!

Archangel Michael

Being of light that activates the blue flame, when we invoke and accept the assistance of the beloved Archangel Michael, he sends his angels and guides to help us connect with faith, strength, strength, protection, power cuts that remain woven with old relationships, among other more qualities that as you open your heart he will radiate by Divine will for you.

Did you lose faith? The will to live life well? Or does strength and strength falter in you? Don’t worry, today is the opportunity, call Archangel Michael, he helps and supports you at every stage of life.

Archangel Jophiel

Being of light that activates the Golden flame, when we harmoniously invoke Archangel Jophiel, he offers us his loving assistance, sending and preparing angels of Golden flame to give us Wisdom, intelligence, knowledge, seeing the beauty of Divine creation, being amazed With the magnificence of creation, it also helps us connect with the importance and work for which we came into the world.

It was not a matter of luck or chance, to come one day, there is deep meaning for the value of our existence.

Do you see life meaningless? Don’t you value the goals you’ve achieved? does everything matter to you? Do you feel the path without purpose? Relax, Divinity gave you its second Archangel to fill your world with splendor. Invoke his assistance, he is with you right now.

Archangel Chamuel

The loving being of light of the Pink flame reminds our soul that God is love, Spirit and truth, that when we decide what is good for ourselves and for others, the force that created life is present and we communicate from the fraternity of tranquility and balance, even in the midst of situations or experiences of pain.

Beloved Chamuel connects us with gratitude, benevolence, harmony, self-love, helps us to find a good companion or companion on the road, and to feel happy to be the person we are.

Have you lost love for yourself? Do you have low self esteem? Is the concept you have of yourself limiting? Do you think you deserve pain or suffering? If you feel you need Chamuel’s help, call his energetic presence, he is with us to assist us.

Archangel Gabriel

It is now the turn of the Archangel of Balance, white, the neutral color that surrounds the rest of the radiance, the Beloved Archangel helps us connect with the center, the peace of the Soul, the uplifting communication and the opportunity to speak well with ourselves Giving adequate turn to communication in personal relationships, adequate message when expressing ourselves.

Are you afraid to communicate your point of view? Do you think that your ideas or approach is not taken into account? Is the relationship with your parents, siblings or children limiting or challenging?

If you feel that peace is no longer in your life, that balance is no longer part of you, sometimes you are in euphoria, other times you are in depression.

Archangel Gabriel assists you, being in balance is so important that without balance in life everything stagnates, in a spiral that stops the flow of peace, if the balance is lost, things happen half way or with too much pain or suffering .

If this has happened to you, the moment is given as soon as you invoke the Amador Archangel of the fourth ray, Divine peace be with you.

Archangel Raphael

Archangel Raphael, the beautiful healer of the Archangelical team, healer, comforter, hopeful and truth-inspirer, gives us the opportunity to live a flowing and spontaneous life.

Knowing the true essence of the experiences that we live, through his angels and legion of the green flame, he gives us all the opportunity to be guided to the best medical hands when the body is sick, as for the experiences of the soul we gives the guide to heal deeply.

Do you have physical ailments? Are thoughts, feelings and emotions limited? Has life turned into constant suffering?

If the disease in any manifestation occurs or has occurred in your life, the beloved Archangel Rafael helps you to remove it from your soul, heal your physical body guiding you to the indicated medical hands, and helping to heal the soul, healing every emotion, thought, feeling, energy and of course helping you to remember that each Food that you take to your body temple has to nourish it, invoke the green ray and think about health.

Archangel Uriel

The Spiritual world remembers that we have a material world, that is, in Spirituality, vibrating with abundance, opulence, success, prosperity and, in short, all the achievement of material objectives is important, and there are beings of light willing to help us with the achievement of them.

They do not do it for us, but they help us to have sufficient motivation and from the deep cause to join the evolutionary, harmonious and convenient good.

Do you want to connect with economic abundance? What are the real dreams you have? Are you clear about what your heart longs for?

The first thing to keep in mind is to remember that you deserve good, yes, and the Beloved Archangel Uriel and the beings of light called gold-ruby assist you, even so, it is reiterated from Spirituality that you are reminded that you must be totally clear What your heart longs for is not just saying, I want money and that’s it!

No, that is, what amount of money, in how much time, to invest it in, since you know that money is a medium of exchange and what you really want is what you can buy with it.

For material good then invoke the sixth ray, especially act in coherence with your desire.

Archangel Zadkiel

The seventh Divine ray, the beloved Archangel Zadkiel is the sacred opportunity that God gives us, to erase an old history and replace it with a new experience, we have all stumbled by thought, word, deed or omission, consciously or unconsciously and once we do, we have the opportunity and help from heaven to erase it by the hand of the violet flame and the beloved Archangel Zadkiel.

The beings of Light of the Violet flame assist us to erase old accounts and that we do not receive a collection invoice for them, a blessed opportunity that we can take advantage of, let us take care of the present in conscience, so we will sow in an edifying way and the sweet fruits must be.

If we have stumbled or our ancestors did, God gives us the opportunity to reverse that planting and erase its subsequent harvest.

The Archangels and some of the qualities and help that they offer us are here today ready for us to put them into practice, and make our life a life that advances that leaves its mark and illuminates from where we are, leaving behind the most loving seed. that the soul can deliver.

Today let us remember that we are assisted, assisted with love and from the greatest sacred good of light they support us, we are not alone. Breathe easy, when you allow it they watch over you.

