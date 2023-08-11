Home » Do you want tickets for the Diego Daza concert in Valledupar? These are the points to claim them
Do you want tickets for the Diego Daza concert in Valledupar? These are the points to claim them

Do you want tickets for the Diego Daza concert in Valledupar? These are the points to claim them

The Vallenato music singer Diego Daza began distributing the tickets for the concert of the album ‘A to timbal’, which will be held on September 2 in the park of the Vallenata Legend of Valledupar before the gaze of thousands of spectators.

Very early, the artist toured the streets of downtown Valledupar with his work team, giving his followers and lovers of vallenato the tickets for General and Platinum, which will also be delivered at different fixed points in the city.

POINTS TO CLAIM THE TICKETS

According to the interpreter of ‘La soltería’, The fixed points to claim the free tickets in Valledupar are:

-Guatapuri Plaza Shopping Center.

-Mayales Plaza Shopping Center.

-JRr Liqueurs.

-Chonchoniel Restaurant.

-Sipote E’Mondongo Restaurant.

-The Fami Liquors.

-Salchipapas Dot and Comma.

‘A to timbal’ will be released on August 24 and will be available on all digital platforms with its 15 songs.

