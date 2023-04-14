Clearly exposing our ideas requires personal and technical skills beyond knowledge or mastery of the subject.

To do it forcefully we need to create a connection with those who are part of our audience as well as an environment of trust that allows our message to be received. To create the perfect atmosphere where we captivate and impact with our presentation, we require comprehensive preparation that includes mastery of the necessary skills to deliver a credible, clear, and eloquent speech.

And on the other hand, a development of internal resources that facilitates closeness, trust and affection that promotes the internalization of our proposal or staging.

To acquire this skill, the workshop “Training in high-impact public speaking” was created, which seeks to offer a space for experiential training that promotes the development of external and internal skills and competencies for the optimal public presentation of ideas and projects through of concepts of bodily expression and oratory. Tools will also be provided that allow the participant to relate, communicate and project themselves with confidence and security, achieving empowerment and forceful development in their different environments.

During the workshop, techniques and skills will be developed in the art of corporal expression and oratory. The development of self-esteem and leadership, the encouragement of the connection with internal resources to strengthen confidence and leadership of one’s life.

Methodology and duration

This training is designed on the basis of experiential learning, (90% experience, 10% information) contemplating the use of a series of motivating, confrontational and entertaining dynamics, which invites you to take risks, overcome mental and emotional blocks that limit and master the art of public speaking captivating, convincing, touching fibers and generating a high-level impact on those who listen to you.

Speakers

Claudia Posso Gómez, Andrea Piedrahita Posso and Alexander Devia Escobar in these 25 years have shared with more than 300 thousand people in conferences, workshops and seminars on spiritual and family values ​​in different settings of Colombia and other countries of the continent.

Workshop contents

Basic keys of Personal Coaching

Vectors of Leadership: Competences and Human Relations.

Fundamental principles for influencing others

Oratory and body language

Fundamentals of oratory and body language

The 7 golden rules of public speaking

Connection with your style

body language

Technical resources and auditorium management

internal resources

Self-image, self-concept and self-assessment

Transforming paradigms and overcoming limits and limitations

Inner power as a source of inspiration

General information

Duration: 20 contact hours.

Time: 8:00 a.m. a 6:00 p.m.

Place: Jonas Ranch – Cali

Date: May 6 and 7, 2023

Investment: $520,000 – ONLY 24 SPOTS

Includes: Materials and Food

Reports: 3116091166

