Home News Do you want to learn to sing and play the accordion? Free courses open in Valledupar
News

Do you want to learn to sing and play the accordion? Free courses open in Valledupar

by admin
Do you want to learn to sing and play the accordion? Free courses open in Valledupar

The Valledupar Culture Office informed, through its social networks, that there are still places available for the workshops of vocal technique and accordion for children and young people who are developing during the week in the city.

One of the courses available is vocal technique, for young people aged 16 and over, from Monday to Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The course is dictated by the instructor Carlos Castro in the municipal House of Culture.

The instructor Majo DuránFor his part, he will also teach vocal technique classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 2:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon, at the Leonardo Gómez JR Music School.

For young people over the age of 18 there are accordion classes at the Casa de la Cultura, from Monday to Thursday, from 8:00 in the morning to 12:00 noon. The workshop will be taught by the instructor Ruben Orozco.
Finally, the manager Luis Luna will give music classes to children 10 years and older at the Casa de la Cultura, from Monday to Thursday, from 2:00 to 6:00 in the afternoon.

Register here for the course of your choice:

The culture sector also reported that people they can approach the day and the hour from the class to the facilities and there do the registration process.

See also  Two men were killed with a firearm in Codazzi

You may also like

A New Narrative – Mashriq TV

The actress reported the five-star hotel with her...

Rampage: Authorities see no failures in gun control...

Venezuela received more than 1.8 million doses of...

Viva Air could be denounced for the crime...

Facebook group Meta cuts another 10,000 jobs |...

Turkey begins the process to elect president and...

In Unicauca Health Unit there is a shortage...

Towards the grand goal of building a strong...

Richard Wagner †: “And then what. And what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy