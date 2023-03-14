The Valledupar Culture Office informed, through its social networks, that there are still places available for the workshops of vocal technique and accordion for children and young people who are developing during the week in the city.

One of the courses available is vocal technique, for young people aged 16 and over, from Monday to Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The course is dictated by the instructor Carlos Castro in the municipal House of Culture.

The instructor Majo DuránFor his part, he will also teach vocal technique classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 2:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon, at the Leonardo Gómez JR Music School.

For young people over the age of 18 there are accordion classes at the Casa de la Cultura, from Monday to Thursday, from 8:00 in the morning to 12:00 noon. The workshop will be taught by the instructor Ruben Orozco.

Finally, the manager Luis Luna will give music classes to children 10 years and older at the Casa de la Cultura, from Monday to Thursday, from 2:00 to 6:00 in the afternoon.

Register here for the course of your choice:

The culture sector also reported that people they can approach the day and the hour from the class to the facilities and there do the registration process.