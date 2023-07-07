Do you want to pay off your new apartment without a mortgage? Try Hypolease

How can I use a mortgage to buy a new apartment?

Hypolease is currently available for the Sunflower project in Bratislava’s Petržalka. You choose from the apartments on offer, move in as the first owner and furnish the apartment completely to your liking. During the two-year duration of the Hypolease, you have the opportunity to buy the apartment for a guaranteed, agreed price. All you pay during this time is the regular rent. If you have the option to pay 10% of the price of the property when signing the contract, your rent during this period will be deducted from the price of the apartment.

Doesn’t it matter if it’s now or in two years?

It’s not just about paying less. You will also be able to apply for a lower mortgage, which can open the door to a wider range of financing options. Two years is also a period during which the interest rate on mortgages or your living situation can change. If you don’t manage to arrange the financing in two years, nothing happens, you just move on, you just sign a new lease.

A mortgage is for you, even if you only need to live in a few years

If you want to live as soon as possible, you can choose from the apartments in the Slnečnice POP and Slnečnice UNIQ projects, which are already approved. If you are planning earlier in the future, perhaps an apartment from the offer of Slnečnice Nad mestem, the first high-rise buildings in the area, which we have only just started to build, will suit you.

Visit us at slnecnice.sk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

