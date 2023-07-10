Do you want to register your identity card for the 2023 elections in Cali?

On October 29 in our country, the 2023 Territorial Elections will be held, in which citizens will be able to elect governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors for the 2024-2027 administrative period.

In relation to Cali, for citizens to make use of their right to vote, there will be a special registration day for citizenship cards.

This initiative was opened by the National Registry at the polling stations and will run until July 13, 2023.

Day that integrates the activities that are developed from the Municipal Administration to facilitate that caleñas and caleños can vote.

“We must highlight the articulated work that we are doing in order to guarantee the democratic party in our country, the most important party that we are going to have in the next four years; From the Secretariat for Citizen Participation we celebrate the special days that are being held for the registration of identity cards”, said Mónica Jiménez Valencia, Secretary of Territorial Development and Citizen Participation.

“On October 29 we elect governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors from the Secretariat for Citizen Participation and the Cali Mayor’s Office We accompany this process. We make a special call to young people to exercise their right; let us remember that voting is a right, but also a duty of us citizens; one out of every 5 people qualified to vote is young, that represents an important proportion of the electoral potential that we have”, added Jiménez Valencia.

Data

1. Cali has an estimated 1,800,000 citizens eligible to vote in the elections on October 28, a census that changes according to the number of people who have died and the number of young people who present their identity document.

2. The registration process will be carried out in the 206 polling stations set up in the city, of which 184 are located in urban areas and 22 in rural areas.

3. It should be noted that registrations will not be made in the People’s Coliseum or in the 36 blocked positions.

4. In Colombia, 1,102 mayors and 12,072 councilors will be elected from all the municipalities in the country, including Bogotá; as well as the 6,513 councilors that will make up the Administrative Boards.

“We have an established schedule from 9:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon; even on Saturday and Sunday we will be working on that registration process,” said Lina Susana Vásquez Millán, delegate of the registrar for Valle del Cauca.

Who guarantees safety in these days?

“From the Mayor’s Office of Cali we lead the Electoral Guarantees Committee and the Electoral Logistics Committee, where we provide guarantees to all political parties and all citizens so that they can access their polling stations and comply with the constitutional duty to vote,” said Jimmy Dranguet, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

Keep in mind

– To carry out the procedure, they must present their yellow card with holograms or their digital card, in its physical version or from the mobile device.

– In the case of foreigners residing in Colombia, who have a minimum of five years of residence, and wish to participate in this election day, they must present their foreigner ID with current resident status, issued by Colombia Migration.

– Regarding the dates to carry out this process, the registration period for citizens to vote in the regional elections ends on August 29, two months before the elections.

– Keep in mind that the registration will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is confirmed, that is, after September 29, 2023.

