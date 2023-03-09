Home News Do you want to work in the logistics of the Vallenato Festival? apply here
News

Do you want to work in the logistics of the Vallenato Festival? apply here

Do you want to work in the logistics of the Vallenato Festival? apply here

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation announced through its social networks that they have opened the call for people who want to work in the logistics part of the Vallenato Festival 2023 which will take place from April 26 to 30.

The Foundation indicated that the call will only be open until Friday, March 10. Interested persons should enter the website of the Festival and register.

The form is easy to fill out. It’s based on personal informationupload a photograph to identify yourself and answer if you have previously worked with the Foundation, if not, this box will not be answered.

Those interested can apply at the following link:

