Do you write to live or do you live to write? Four Caesarean writers respond

In the middle of the conversation ‘The audacity to tell life: perspectives on the art of writing’, four writers from César responded to one of the questions that frequently arise in the world of letters.

Do you write to live or do you live to write? The authors, from different generations, each revealed their vision on this topic, in the talk held in the Leandro Díaz auditorium of the Chamber of Commerce within the framework of the first Valledupar Book Fair.

For the Vallenato writer and lawyer Carlos César Silva Araújo, the answer is forceful: “You don’t write to survive.”

According to the author of the storybook ‘The hunt for the disturbed’, based on his personal experience, more than writing to live, one writes to tell stories.

“Writing is a way of life, you can live without writing, you write to have a way of life that involves interpreting moments, circumstances, interpreting being, and then building a story. What one seeks is to tell life. Without a doubt, stopping writing when you have that passion can become an existential problem, but even so, life goes on. I don’t think we write to live, we write to tell stories, because it becomes the most important expression of the human being, we are storytellers by nature”, Silva stressed.

The author Nelson Navarro also issued his opinion, who claims to write out of “idleness.” “The writing may be useless, and most of it ends up being erased. I write for idleness. I have few friends because I’m painful, the few people who know me know it. So for them to continue to support me I write, because the role does not get bored, ”he said.

Meanwhile, for Miguel Barrios Payares, human beings write because they “need to tell things.” “It is a way of being in the world. Some choose their own work, the newspaper, the office. But in addition to work, he takes time and wastes time. Writing, a manuscript is lost, or people don’t like it. Yes, I think there is something else that leads us to write. It is a need for communication. You need to say things,” said Barrios Payares.

About this question, Lucho Barros Pavajeau assured that more than stop writing, what he could not do is stop reading. “In my case it is inevitable, (…) in the end literature is a sensory manifestation of the world that passes through one. Sadly, lately in these years I have discovered that what I cannot stop doing is reading, if they put me to choose I would rather be reading than writing, the link with reading is something that is above me and wins me over ” .