Huaihua News Network News In the face of the sudden epidemic situation, the entire Huaihua Economic and Technological Development Zone united and fought with all their might. The general public understood, supported and cooperated fully, and jointly built a “copper wall and iron wall” for joint prevention and control, group prevention and control. The unrepentant figure and every relay of heart-to-hand connection shows the unity and responsibility of the children of Jingkai. They know that only by doing their job well can the epidemic be ended as soon as possible.

“Serving the people and doing a good job is my pride, and I will do my best to keep the first line of defense.” Said the traffic police Xing Ji Tuan, who was on duty at Wushui Wuqiao during the epidemic.

In this round of new crown epidemic, Huaihua Economic and Technological Development Zone blocked Wushui No. 1 to No. 6 bridges. Traffic police, special police, government staff, and volunteers formed a duty team to strictly guard the “checkpoints” 24 hours a day and build a “epidemic prevention wall”. The staff on duty in front of them risked being infected at any time, built a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control, and brought the epidemic under control in the shortest possible time.

“Hello, please show your itinerary code, health code, and nucleic acid certificate.”

“Hello, please keep your distance, what are you doing?”

“Hello, please wear your mask and take protective measures.”

These are the words that they repeat the most at the card point. No matter it is windy or rainy, every vehicle and every person is strictly in accordance with the inspection process, and the information is registered one by one to minimize the risk. In the more than ten days and nights on duty on the bridge, Xing Jituan and other policemen were loyal to their duties and took the initiative to take action when they encountered problems. After keeping a certain distance from citizens and vehicles who came to inquire, they understood their needs and explained them carefully. , Publicize relevant policies, persuade unlicensed vehicles to return, and contribute to epidemic prevention and control.

On October 23, the disinfecting team composed of the staff of Wushui Company performed the task at the closed control point. Due to the heavy and wide range of the killing task and the high temperature, the killing team Comrade Zhang Yonghua had nausea, fainting, etc. He suffered from vomiting and other symptoms, but despite the shortage of personnel and the other team members who were trapped in the east of the city and unable to arrive at their posts, he overcame his physical discomfort and still insisted on completing the task. After a night’s rest, he continued to invite Ying, and once again embarked on the journey of killing. “I am tired, and clean thousands of homes.” During the epidemic, Wushui Urban Transport Co., Ltd. in the Economic and Technological Development Zone faced a shortage of personnel. Many people like Zhang Yonghua insisted on rushing to the front line, guaranteeing the office building and the anti-fingerprint center of the Economic and Technological Development Zone. , quarantine hotels, checkpoints on duty, sealing and control areas, nucleic acid testing points and other locations, the disinfecting and garbage cleaning work reflects the work style of conscientiousness, hard work and no fear of danger.

At present, the epidemic is not over, and the fight against the epidemic is still going on. The front-line anti-epidemic personnel have not relaxed in the slightest. They interpret their responsibilities with actions, shoulder their responsibilities with their responsibilities, and resolutely do a good job in various prevention and control work, and firmly build epidemic prevention and control. Tight line of defense.

(Provided by: Huaihua Economic Development Zone Rong Media Center)

