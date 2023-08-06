Doctor accused of malpractice in San Miguel hospital will continue the process in freedom – Diario La Página

The First Peace Court of San Miguel decreed this Saturday freedom with measures to Dr. Carlos Romero Blanco, accused of malpractice when performing a cesarean section where the patient died; however, the defendant must pay a bond of $10,000 to return to his activities.

Along with the internist, 5 other doctors and two nurses from the San Juan de Dios National Hospital, in said department, are accused, who were in charge of the cesarean section that would have caused the death of the patient and injuries to the newborn.

«Today he is released, only that since it is the weekend, he will have to pay the bail from Monday onwards. Once he does, the judge in charge of the case, whether it is the Peace or Investigation judge, must release him,” said defense attorney William Martínez.

The other five doctors and the two nurses were released and measures were imposed so that they could not leave the country and appear in court every 15 days to sign. Health professionals will be able to continue exercising their trade, since the court did not issue any type of measures, although the doctor Romero Blanco was fired from his work at the hospital.

The process against those indicated will continue in the investigation stage for six months.

The victim was a young 20-year-old mother who was treated by the doctor Romero Blanco, but days after the cesarean section she felt unwell, and when performing medical tests it was detected that she had a perforated intestine, which caused her death. The family believes that there was malpractice for which they filed the complaint.