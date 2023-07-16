Doctor Advising on the Risks of COVID-19 Shares Cautionary Tale: Contracting the Virus and Needing Stitches

Title: Prominent Physician Contracts COVID-19, Requires Stitches after Shower Accident

Subtitle: Dr. Robert Wachter highlights risks of COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals

Article:

SAN FRANCISCO — In an ironic turn of events, renowned doctor and COVID-19 advisor, Dr. Robert Wachter, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and found himself in need of stitches after a shower accident. The incident serves as a reminder that even those fully vaccinated can still contract the virus and experience unexpected complications.

Dr. Wachter, who chairs the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, announced his positive diagnosis via his Twitter account last week. Despite being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster shot in April, he experienced symptoms such as a dry cough, fever, chills, and a sore throat starting from July 9.

Unfortunately, on the following day, Dr. Wachter committed a seemingly innocuous mistake by taking a shower while experiencing these flu-like symptoms. He later shared on Twitter, “Woke up to a pool of blood on the bathroom floor… I couldn’t remember anything. By the time I got up, it was clear my face was going to need stitches, and more than a couple.”

Accompanying his post was a photograph of the trash can that he had inadvertently hit his head on. Subsequently, Dr. Wachter sought medical attention and shared a photo of himself on Twitter with a black eye and stitches on his forehead and the back of his head.

Known for his influential presence on Twitter during the pandemic, Wachter frequently shared advice on risk mitigation and urged people to get vaccinated. Describing his COVID-19 case as a “cautionary tale,” he warned others to avoid the mistake he made while showering.

Dr. Wachter explained in a post, “While the instinct to shower when sweaty and gross is understandable, stepping into hot water when dehydrated and sick with the flu can cause blood vessels to dilate, causing a dangerous drop in blood pressure.” He emphasized the importance of avoiding such a scenario.

After being rushed to the UCSF Emergency Room by his soon-to-be son-in-law, doctors conducted CT scans and an MRI due to the severity of the head injuries sustained by Dr. Wachter. One CT scan revealed a subdural hematoma, a condition where blood accumulates between the brain and the skull, while another scan detected a neck fracture in one of his vertebrae.

Dr. Wachter expressed gratitude towards his colleagues for the care he received and assured his followers that he is recovering at home. Taking antiviral medication to mitigate the illness’s severity and reduce the risk of developing long COVID-19, he remains isolated.

Despite this incident, Dr. Wachter mentioned that his behavior would not change significantly as long as COVID-19 cases remain low. While he diligently wears a KN95 mask during clinical settings, he occasionally removes it during small gatherings. However, he vowed to be more cautious while showering or bathing when dehydrated.

The story of Dr. Wachter serves as a stark reminder that the COVID-19 virus can affect even those who have received vaccinations. It emphasizes the importance of continued vigilance in adhering to public health guidelines.

As the medical community learns more about the virus and its potential consequences, individuals are urged to exercise caution and prioritize their well-being, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Note: The quoted excerpts from Dr. Robert Wachter’s Twitter account are included as direct quotes within the article.

