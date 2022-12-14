With the further optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures in various places, how can citizens do a good job in personal protection? How to prepare medicine more scientifically? How to use drugs more reasonably? In response to these problems, yesterday, the reporter interviewed Wu Zhiping, director of the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine of Jinjiang City Hospital (Fujian Hospital of the Sixth Hospital of Shanghai).

“Winter is the season of high incidence of respiratory diseases. Both the new coronavirus and the flu virus are very active.” Wu Zhiping suggested that citizens can simply prepare some over-the-counter medicines to prevent problems before they happen, but “hoarding medicines” is not advisable.

For example, Wu Zhiping said that families can always keep thermometers, slow oxygen meters, and sphygmomanometers, which are of great help to daily health monitoring. In addition, you can also prepare some fever reducers, such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen. In terms of Chinese patent medicines, it is recommended that citizens prepare some Chinese patent medicines according to their own symptoms.

“A cold or new crown can be divided into cold, heat, and dampness. If it is cold, you can prepare some medicines such as Fenghanmao granules at home.” Wu Zhiping said that if there is a sore throat, it is more obvious, and the nose and phlegm are yellow. For those who suffer from hot cold or hot flu, you can choose Honeysuckle Oral Liquid, Banlangen Granules, or Jinlian Qingre Granules. If citizens have headaches, body aches, diarrhea, bloated stomach, etc., they can choose Huoxiang Zhengqi Water and Po Chai Oral Liquid.

It is worth noting that if the high fever persists for more than 3 days, or other symptoms are getting worse, and there are obvious shortness of breath, wheezing, etc., citizens should seek medical treatment immediately.

In addition, in daily life, citizens should take good personal protection and develop good personal hygiene habits. This is the most convenient and effective weapon to prevent the new crown virus. Wu Zhiping said that citizens should wear masks, ventilate and wash their hands well, and at the same time ensure a reasonable diet, strengthen outdoor exercise, and adhere to a regular schedule. For example, you can do some traditional Chinese medicine health exercises, such as Ba Duan Jin, Tai Chi, etc., which are very helpful for strengthening your physique. In addition, citizens must maintain a positive attitude and cooperate in prevention and control work in accordance with relevant regulations.

(Reporter Li Lingling)

Original title: Doctor: It is necessary to “prepare medicine” and “stock up medicine” is not advisable

Responsible Editor: Ling Qinli