(ANSA) – CUTRO, FEBRUARY 26 – “When we arrived at the point of the shipwreck we saw corpses floating everywhere and we rescued two men who were holding up a child.



Unfortunately the baby was dead”. To tell it is Laura De Paoli, a doctor who works for the Cisom Cavalieri di Malta Foundation in support of the Coast Guard for rescue operations at sea.



“We have the two holding up a child – he adds – and we managed to recover them. They were the brother and uncle of the child who, however, was lifeless. We tried to revive him but his lungs were full of water. He was 7 years”.



De Paoli, who has a long experience in rescue at sea, was on the patrol boat of the Crotone port authority who intervened immediately. “The sea was force 3 or 4, it was difficult to get close. The boat of migrants was already in pieces on the beach and we had many floating corpses around us”. The patrol boat with the two survivors then returned to the port of Crotone. Dr. De Paoli has worked in other theaters of war and in rescue at sea with various humanitarian associations and NGOs but she, as she says, had never been faced with a similar catastrophe. “I carried out rescues at sea, even with the Prudence ship – she says – but always rescues without deaths .. this time it was devastating”.



