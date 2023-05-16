Doctor must pay millionaire fine for error in vasectomy

The Superior Court of Medellín, in its Fourth Civil Decision Chamber, ratified a ruling that holds a specialist doctor and EPS Saludcoop responsible for an error in reading a vasectomy, which resulted in an unwanted pregnancy. The doctor, whose identity has not been revealed, must pay a million-dollar fine for the damage caused.

The story begins in 2012, when a citizen decided to undergo a vasectomy after having two children. This decision was based on economic reasons and the high cost that having another child under their care would mean for him and his partner. After the intervention, the man underwent a routine spermogram to confirm the effectiveness of the procedure.

Based on the evidentiary material presented during the trial, the urologist who reviewed the evidence concluded that the vasectomy was effective. In addition, he provided the patient with a series of recommendations to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, when the man consulted another specialist, he discovered that he was still capable of fathering, and his partner was already four months pregnant.

The second specialist confirmed that the patient had undergone a vasectomy nine months earlier, but still had viable sperm, allowing the pregnancy. Faced with this situation, the couple decided to file a lawsuit in 2017, alleging that the first doctor was responsible for misreading the result of the spermogram and requesting compensation for the damage caused.

In addition to the doctor, the EPS Saludcoop was also found co-responsible by the Superior Court. At the time of the events, the health entity provided services under the supervision of said EPS. The plaintiffs argued that the bad procedure caused them moral and material damages, affecting the family finances and creating difficulties in meeting the minor’s basic needs.

Initially, the family requested compensation of $39 million for the care and maintenance of the minor, as well as an additional $131 million to cover higher education expenses and living costs once the minor turned 18 years old. They also requested additional compensation, which in total amounted to 100 current legal minimum wages.

In the second instance ruling, the Superior Court partially reduced the compensation granted, limiting the values ​​recognized by constitutionally protected rights, such as the right to procreate. However, it increased the compensation for moral damages to the couple, setting it at 60 minimum wages for each plaintiff. In addition, it determined that 30% of the legal expenses must be assumed by the defendants.

This ruling by the Superior Court of Medellín represents an important precedent in cases of medical errors and highlights the responsibility of health professionals and institutions in the care and results of medical procedures.