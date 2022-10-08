Doctor Nicola Zemella is the new director of the complex ophthalmology unit of the Conegliano hospital. Appointed by the general manager, after the selection held on 23 September, Dr. Zemella will take up his duties on 15 November.

Born in Treviso in 1976, he obtained a degree in medicine and surgery at the University of Udine in 2002 and a specialization in ophthalmology in 2006; he then began his professional career on January 16, 2008 at the ophthalmology of the Conegliano hospital where he remained until February 2011.

In March of the same year he moved to the San Donà di Piave hospital until May 21, 2017. From May 22, 2017 he has been in service at the Angelo hospital in Mestre where he holds the professional role “Retinal diseases: management , diagnosis and therapies “.

Dr Zemella boasts over 7000 interventions as first operator, mainly aimed at vitreous retinal surgery for the treatment of retinal pathologies, has an appreciable scientific activity, with publication of articles, abstracts, book chapters and a considerable updating activity, with participation in courses and congresses also abroad, as speaker, moderator and teacher. He has attended and collaborated with ophthalmological clinics in Italy and abroad.

“To dr. Nicola Zemella, who will take the lead in Conegliano’s ophthalmology, sincerely welcome back – comments the general manager Francesco Benazzi – he is an excellent professional who will surely be able to continue the excellent tradition of the department, historically directed by dr. Giovanni Prosdocimo until his retirement last April. I thank dr. Francesco Romano who competently managed the ward during this period ».