Home » Doctor Tito Pumarejo was injured in a robbery in Valledupar
News

Doctor Tito Pumarejo was injured in a robbery in Valledupar

by admin
Doctor Tito Pumarejo was injured in a robbery in Valledupar

The intensive care doctor Tito Modesto Pumarejo Villalobos, 57, was subjected to a surgical intervention on his face, after being injured in the middle of a robbery at Carrera 19 with Calle 11B, El Amparo sector, this Wednesday morning.

It was established that the doctor was on the outskirts of a house and when he was going to his truck-type vehicle he was intercepted by four criminals on two motorcycles who apparently stripped him of a gold chain.

In the criminal action, one of the robbers shot him with a traumatic weapon, whose projectile hit him in the left jaw. Given this, the victim was helped by an ambulance and transferred to the High Complexity Medical Clinic where he was treated.

The authorities indicated that one of the thieves turned out to be a minor, who was severely beaten by the community and later apprehended once the police units arrived.

Finally it was learned that Pumarejo Villalobos is out of danger.

See also  It is now possible to download the certificate of the military book from the Digital Citizen Folder

You may also like

The mission of Constantine and Methodius was a...

Representative to the House is accused of sexual...

Denmark Orders Saxo Bank To Remove Cryptocurrencies It...

Detonation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is...

Low-Income Canadians Receive Cash Aid to Combat Rising...

Global temperature breaks record for second consecutive day

Forza Italia forward in Berlusconi’s wake, the first...

Artificial Intelligence: Images of the Japanese Minister of...

Leyser Chaverra is a new reinforcement of the...

Berlusconi’s will is open, continuity in companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy