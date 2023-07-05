Doctor Tito Pumarejo was injured in a robbery in Valledupar

The intensive care doctor Tito Modesto Pumarejo Villalobos, 57, was subjected to a surgical intervention on his face, after being injured in the middle of a robbery at Carrera 19 with Calle 11B, El Amparo sector, this Wednesday morning.

It was established that the doctor was on the outskirts of a house and when he was going to his truck-type vehicle he was intercepted by four criminals on two motorcycles who apparently stripped him of a gold chain.

In the criminal action, one of the robbers shot him with a traumatic weapon, whose projectile hit him in the left jaw. Given this, the victim was helped by an ambulance and transferred to the High Complexity Medical Clinic where he was treated.

The authorities indicated that one of the thieves turned out to be a minor, who was severely beaten by the community and later apprehended once the police units arrived.

Finally it was learned that Pumarejo Villalobos is out of danger.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

