Doctors and health insurance funds enter into a tariff agreement for two years

Theme image — © ANP / Laurens van Putten

From 2025, there will be a gradual ban on fee supplements for people with a low income in outpatient care, doctors and specialists. And for children and young adults, the co-payment for consultations with a psychologist and psychiatrist will now no longer apply. This is stated in a new medicomut agreement that doctors and health insurance funds agreed on Monday night for the next two years.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM

The medicomut agreement contains a number of crucial agreements between doctors and health insurance funds – in particular the convention rates that doctors covered by the agreement may charge patients. According to the health insurance companies, from 2025 onwards there will be a gradual ban on fee supplements in outpatient care – i.e. outside hospital admission – for all doctors for people who are entitled to an increased allowance. This measure must be effective on January 1, 2026.

In addition, the co-payment will be waived for children and young people under the age of 24 for consultations with a psychiatrist and psychologist. As is known, extra money will go to strengthening operations outside the psychologist’s practice, such as in schools and at OCMWs. This should make it possible to better reach target groups that currently do not find their way to mental health care.

The age limit for reimbursement of a preventive periodontal oral examination and periodontal tartar removal at the dentist increases from 60 to 65 years. Additional money will also go towards removable prostheses, which should help reduce costs for patients. Also in dental care, the existing additional fee for people with special needs (for example with a disability) is being increased and expanded.

Chairman Luc van Gorp of the Christian Health Insurance Fund (CM) is satisfied with the renewed agreements. “We have been able to take important steps forward in accessibility and affordability, such as by removing financial barriers for children and young people in psychological care and dental care. Even those who are having financial difficulties are better protected,” says Van Gorp.

Solidaris’ socialist colleagues point out that the agreement involves a budget of 11.7 billion euros for medical fees in 2024, which makes it possible to “revalorize the performance of general practitioners and specialists”. Nothing will change for the patients, the co-payments will remain unchanged, it is said.

In a next step, the agreements will be ratified on Wednesday by the Insurance Committee of the RIZIV, with representatives of health insurance funds, healthcare providers and healthcare facilities. This is followed by the green light from the General Council, in which representatives of the social partners and the government also participate.

Share this: Facebook

X

