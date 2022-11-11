[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 10, 2022]On November 9, Lu Jingwei, a doctor from the General Hospital of the Eastern Theater Command in Nanjing, went to a neighbor’s house and injured the elderly and children, and was detained by the police. His wife and mother went to a neighbor’s house late at night to kneel and beg forgiveness.

On November 10, a man in Nanjing slapped a young child and pushed an old man over to Weibo hot search. The man’s identity has been confirmed as Lu Jingwei, the chief physician of the Department of Orthopedics at the Eastern Theater General Hospital.

Nanjing police issued a police report on the afternoon of the 9th, saying that 33-year-old Lu Moumou had been criminally detained by the police on suspicion of intentional injury.

Later, the General Hospital of the Eastern Theater Command, where Lu Jingwei is located, also issued a statement, saying that Lu Jingwei was a temporary employee hired by the hospital. But many netizens questioned, “When something goes wrong, you become a ‘temporary worker’?”

The online video shows that at about 7:27 p.m. on the 8th, when Lu Jingwei reprimanded a boy at a neighbor’s house, he suddenly slapped the boy to the ground and repeatedly asked, “Are you still hitting people?” The boy was frightened and cried.

When the boy’s grandfather saw this, he argued with Lu Jingwei, and the two sides pushed and shoved. In a fit of rage, the boy’s grandfather grabbed a blue plastic chair and threw it at Lu Jingwei, and then picked up a wooden chair to smash him, but Lu Jingwei pushed him to the ground.

The video shows that after the boy’s grandfather was pushed down, he was suspected of being injured and wailed in pain. He immediately took out his mobile phone and called the police.

Another video posted on the Internet shows that Lu Jingwei’s mother and wife went to the neighbor’s house late at night to apologize, knelt down and asked for forgiveness, but the mother of the child who was beaten did not seem to accept their apology.

“The Paper” reported that on the afternoon of the 9th, Ms. Tang, the mother of the boy who was slapped, told the whole process of the incident. On the afternoon of the 8th, her 5-year-old son Hanghang fought with his classmate Xiao Lu in kindergarten and injured Xiao Lu’s head. She then called the child’s grandmother and asked them to come to the door to apologize to the injured child, Xiao Lu.

Ms Tang said they were ready to come to the door to apologize. But the other party’s family of three came to their house first. Unexpectedly, Xiao Lu’s father hit Hanghang and overthrew the child’s grandfather.

Ms. Tang provided the medical records of the child’s visit to the hospital. The hospital diagnosed that the child’s left outer ear was contused and his face was contused. The grandfather of the child was diagnosed in the hospital with a “fracture of the upper segment of the right fibula”.

Ms. Tang said that she could not accept the behavior of the other’s family members, and the police are currently dealing with it.

According to a report by Red Star News, Ms. Tang said that her son and Lu Moumou’s son were good friends at school and lived in the same community. The children walked around frequently and often visited each other’s homes. “We really didn’t expect something like this to happen.”

The incident of doctors slapping young children and overturning elderly people at the General Hospital of the Eastern Theater Command has sparked heated discussions in public opinion. Wang Xingguo, a nutritionist from Weibo V: “This young doctor Lu from the General Hospital of the Eastern Theater Command (formerly the General Hospital of the Nanjing Military Region) knocked over the children and the elderly at other people’s homes. There is monitoring, if there is no monitoring, everyone may not believe it, it is too bottom line), and working within the system, this is enough for him to drink a pot.”

Some netizens said, “In order to ask for an apology, the family members all knelt down. But the other party just didn’t accept it. Alas, I knew this earlier, why did it happen? A slap not only killed the job, but also beat myself in. It’s embarrassing.”

