Doctors, oath for 269 new members of the professional association – News

Professional oath today, in Turin, for 269 new members of the Medical Association. “Fight for the right to do your duty, fight to defend the treatment, which now risks being replaced by simple performance”, is the message from president Guido Giustetto, on the occasion of the ceremony, at the Alfieri Theatre.





Giustetto outlined the current problems of the healthcare system, identifying “the use of coin-operated doctors, waiting lists (and in particular the lack of therapeutic continuity) and the phenomenon of emergency room boarding, with the presence in stretchers of patients even for 4-5 days, the causes of the devaluation of taking care of the person, replaced precisely by the simple service”.





Giustetto also spoke about disaffection at work, recalling the data from a recent survey which showed that 40% of the doctors interviewed were interested in moving abroad. “This happens – he underlined – because they believe they have little consideration from the institutions, in practice they do not feel considered and valued by the institutions for which they work”.





Before the oath, the doyens of the profession were rewarded: 130 doctors and dentists received a medal of merit for 50 years of graduation and a plaque of thanks for 60 and 70 years of graduation. Among these Amedeo Bianco, former president of the Order of Turin and of FNOMCeO, the national federation of medical orders.



