Doctor’s Terrifying Experience on JetBlue Flight: A Call for Improved Safety Measures

Well-known doctor recounts a harrowing moment in the middle of a flight from Orlando to Puerto Rico

The well-known doctor, Michael F. Soler, took to social media to recount a distressing and desperate moment that he experienced during a recent JetBlue flight from Orlando, Florida, to Puerto Rico.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Soler revealed that out of the six flights he took over the summer, four encountered serious problems. These issues occurred before takeoff, during takeoff, in the middle of takeoff, and at the start of the flight.

However, the most alarming incident took place on August 16th, when the plane faced serious propulsion problems in its right engine. As a result, the aircraft was unable to ascend beyond 2,700 feet. Fortunately, the pilot skillfully maneuvered the plane to return safely with all crew members. Dr. Soler admitted to feeling as though it was the end during those difficult moments.

As a veteran of the United States Navy, Dr. Soler desperately sought a way to communicate with his relatives from the plane to inform them of the situation before they heard about it on the news. He managed to get through and almost said goodbye while the plane flew single-engine and half-sided.

Dr. Soler also shared a video showing the last few seconds before the emergency landing, which captured the plane’s proximity to a nearby lake during the return maneuver. He strongly recommended that JetBlue issue an explanation and apology to the passengers. According to him, the airline merely deplaned them and put them on another aircraft without adequately addressing the incident. Dr. Soler emphasized the need for a crisis management protocol and criticized the staff’s lack of knowledge on how to handle the situation.

He expressed gratitude to both God and the pilot for safely handling the emergency. Being a doctor and a military man with experience in emergency and crisis management situations, Dr. Soler made his account public as a means to demand an apology from JetBlue and encourage improvements in their deteriorated service.

As of now, JetBlue has not responded to Dr. Soler’s comments. However, his recounting of this harrowing incident adds to the growing concern regarding flight safety and aviation protocols. Passengers are now questioning the response of airlines and the measures in place to handle emergencies effectively. Many are hoping that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to all airlines to prioritize passenger safety and provide better crisis management protocols.

