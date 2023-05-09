DOCudi2023 – Latest scheduled appointments

The tenth edition of the Documentary Cinema Competition is coming to an end DOCudi2023 organized by the ACMA – Abruzzo Multimedia Film Association.

The Competition was born on the model of the “widespread festival” having its development over several appointments. DOCudì offers the public the opportunity to approach the many forms of observation and investigation of reality in which the documentary film language is articulated, and creates spaces of expression for those authors and directors who engage in the narration and analysis of contemporary reality .

Six works selected in Panorama Italiano, the only competitive section, produced in the last three years, which through different themes show us, among other things, the value of places and relationships: Spartivento; the courage of those who still try to live despite the difficulties as in An invisible enemy; the sense of unjust justice as in Dead Weight; the strange case of collectives and communities of storytellers in the world remains for us; the experience of Carlo Cattaneo, an eclectic photographer and experimenter of White Noise and finally the devastating story of We are Alitalia.

It will be the audience in the room, as always, who will decide the winner, that of the Audience Award, by voting for the documentary viewed from time to time. The other prize will be awarded by the ACMA to the documentary that will have distinguished itself for the most interesting social issue.

Two events out of competition: the encounter between Cinema and Literature, with the screening of a 1940s film linked to the presentation of the book LO SCHERMO OSCURO. CINEMA NOIR E SURROUNDINGS and the special event on Thursday 18 May which will be dedicated to the screening of Rue Garibaldi, an award-winning film established both in Italy and in the international field of festivals with the presence of the director.

The Competition continues on Thursday 11 May at 18:45 with WE ARE ALITALIA by Filippo Soldi (the director intervenes). Four young authors have to write a docu-fiction on the closure of Alitalia. None of them, however, is able to understand anything of the complex business and economic issues that led to this result. Therefore, they ask to meet experts who can guide them. They discover a reality that has had a devastating impact on people’s lives and on the entire country. But did we really notice?

Thursday 18 May at 18:15 last appointment with the awarding of the winners of the #Docudi2013 competition and, to follow with the special event (out of competition): GARIBALDI STREET by Federico Francioni (the director intervenes).

Ines and Rafik are twenty years old and have been working for ten. They have recently lived in a Parisian suburb, they have Tunisian origins but grew up in Sicily: their existence is a precarious movement of interruptions, changes and humiliations. In the house, one mirrors the other; here, time stops and the city becomes further away. When I arrive, they proudly show me the way to their house: Rue Garibaldi.