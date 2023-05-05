Documentary about Quibdó dance group was awarded in Germany

unless we dancethe documentary short film inspired by the talent of the young people of the dance group Black Boys Chocó in Quibdó, received the award for best documentary from the young jury at the 69th edition of the Oberhausen International Festival, Germany, one of the most prestigious short film festivals of the world.

Because of the armed conflict, many young people die in Colombia. It is on this reality that the short film reflects, narrating the story of the Black Boys Chocó, a group of young people who, in the midst of the conflict, dream of dancing and transforming their community through dance, in their neighborhood, El Reposo Dos, one of the most violent in Quibdó.

During the documentary Yonathan, the teacher, narrates together with Colacho, Rhianna and Mafalda, how dance becomes for them an instrument to combat all the violence that threatens their lives: the state violence that falls on their territory with few opportunities, homophobia and discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community, and the unspoken discrimination that runs through their neighborhoods daily, claiming lives.

“The film has an important effect on our lives, it is showing the country and the whole world the struggle that the youth of Quibdó live every day; We wake up every day with the uncertainty of whether we will be alive the next day and only dancing sustains us emotionally, that’s why ‘Unless we dance’; The film also shows that the sense of friendship and love between us becomes a protective barrier that allows us to get up every day with the desire to get ahead,” says Jhonatan Martínez, leader and choreographer of the Black Boys Chocó project.

“With this documentary we seek to talk about those other realities, about those leaders who dream of a better future, that is why we decided to continue betting on all those who, through art and ideas, seek to change their environment, and a little, the world“, says Fernanda Pineda, co-director and producer of the documentary.

‘Unless we dance’ is a Páramo Films production, it was co-directed by the Colombians Hanz Rippe Gabriel and Fernanda Pineda Palencia and had the support of USAID, who have supported the Black Boys collective for more than 4 years and relied on the proposal to focus the cameras on their territory, collecting the best of them, supporting documentary cinema as a speaker of what is urgent and necessary to say.

“This film is a tribute to all the young people who have died from violence in Colombia, but also to all the young people who continue to dance and resist violence,” said Hanz Rippe, co-director of the documentary at the time of receiving the award. prize.

The jury was made up of Mariella Engelbrecht, Constanze Lamert, Artem Protsenko, Thea Riesmeier, Max Steyvers, who chose ‘Unless we dance’ as best film, noting that “we feel that this film is very charged with emotions, especially in the scenes of dance and the end of the film. Music and dance connect the protagonists and give them a perspective in an environment marked by violence. The film conveys closeness through its natural and honest performance and allows us to understand the various themes it touches on. The film invites us to reflect and it was easy for us to put ourselves in the place of the characters. The visual and sound design are also great.”