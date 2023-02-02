Documentary of the Spring Festival Transport | Protecting a smooth journey and delivering a smooth “answer sheet”



During the Spring Festival period from January 21 to January 27, the city’s bus passenger volume totaled 104,800, including 101,000 city and urban-rural buses, and 3,700 cross-county buses (including Hangzhou-related ones); chartered passenger volume was 11,322. There are 130 shuttle buses; the passenger volume of the Hangzhou-Hai intercity railway reaches 125,000, and the operation is generally stable and orderly.

Law enforcement is on the front line!keep safe

In order to effectively prevent the impact of low temperature, rain and snow on transportation during the Spring Festival, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.During the Spring Festival, law enforcement teams and personnel on duty at the maintenance station carried out inspections of important road sections and overpass bridges, focusing on frozen and snow-thawed urban roads, long-distance chartered vehicles passing through frozen areas, timely and effective disposal of stagnant water and freezing, and emergency supplies in advance.4 vehicles and 8 passengers.

At the same time, the Municipal Transportation Bureau earnestly makes arrangements for emergency on-duty duty. The leaders on duty led teams to Jianshan Wharf and other places to conduct major safety inspections during the Spring Festival, guided all enterprises to strictly implement various safety management systems, paid attention to the investigation and management of potential safety hazards, and ensured the orderly transportation of key materials during the Spring Festival travel season.

Stay on the front line!Baochangda

The bus drivers held the steering wheel and escorted the passengers back home safely. They meticulously inspect the vehicles, disinfect and ventilate, and clean the compartments before departure. After taking up their duties, they guide passengers to ride, help passengers carry luggage, remind passengers to use seat belts in a standard manner, and guard the safe way home.

Labels such as “365 days without a break”, “holidays and holidays” and “spring festivals without rest” are the norm for bus drivers. The Spring Festival is a day for family reunion. In order to meet the travel needs of the public, bus drivers give up the time to reunite with their families, just to fulfill the responsibilities and responsibilities of traffic people.

Service is on the front line!Warm travel

In the Hangzhou-Hai Intercity Subway Station, there are tourists walking in a hurry everywhere. Volunteers patiently guide them, convey warmth with warm, meticulous and thoughtful services, and escort passengers on their way home during the Spring Festival.During the Spring Festival, the average daily passenger volume of the Hangzhou-Haizhou Intercity Rail17,800 passengers, an increase of 95.4% year-on-year, and the role of the main channel of Ronghang transportation has been continuously highlighted.