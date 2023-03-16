Home News Documentary process completed for acquiring another 500 million dollars from China
Documentary process completed for acquiring another 500 million dollars from China

Documentary process completed for acquiring another 500 million dollars from China

This amount was recently paid back to China by Pakistan. File photo

Thursday March 16, 2023, 5:49 p.m

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says that the documentation process for obtaining another 500 million dollars from China has been completed. Funds will be released to State Bank of Pakistan soon.

The Finance Minister said that the Chinese bank had approved the rollover of $1.3 billion, which was recently paid back by Pakistan to China.

The dollar fell to 280 rupees at the rate of 50 paise. File photo

Yesterday, the dollar closed at 281 rupees 61 paise in the inter-bank market after becoming expensive by 84 paise.

