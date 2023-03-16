11
This amount was recently paid back to China by Pakistan. File photo
Thursday March 16, 2023, 5:49 p.m
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says that the documentation process for obtaining another 500 million dollars from China has been completed. Funds will be released to State Bank of Pakistan soon.
The Finance Minister said that the Chinese bank had approved the rollover of $1.3 billion, which was recently paid back by Pakistan to China.
See also
Yesterday, the dollar closed at 281 rupees 61 paise in the inter-bank market after becoming expensive by 84 paise.