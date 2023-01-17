The discovery of classified documents stored irregularly by the US president, Joe Biden, led the former head of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, to warn that the fact could constitute a risk to national security , so it must be analyzed by experts.

During his participation in a program on ABC, on Sunday, January 15, the representative referred to the risk to national security: “I don’t think we can exclude that possibility without knowing more about the facts,” he said.

In addition, he compared this situation with the case of the classified material that was found by the authorities in the Mar-a-Lago residence of former president Donald Trump. “We have requested an evaluation in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents. I think we should get the same assessment of the documents” found in the possession of the current US president, Schiff said.

“I would like to know what these documents were. I would like to know what the evaluation is [de la comunidad de inteligencia]if there was any risk of exposure and what the damage would be and if it is necessary to do any mitigation, “he added.

In this sense, Schiff also indicated that the attorney general will have “no choice but to appoint a special prosecutor” to study the case.

the findings

In November of last year, a dozen documents from the time when Biden was vice president, between 2009 and 2017, were found in the private office of the current White House occupant at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. , a ‘think tank’ opened in 2018 that manages academic programs and events on foreign policy.

On Thursday, January 12, the White House confirmed that Biden’s lawyers discovered about 10 additional classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware residence, although none of them were marked ‘top secret’. Shortly after, it was announced that five other documents were found in the same residence.

Although the US Government denies all Biden’s guilt and assures that “the documents were inadvertently misplaced”, the Department of Justice is investigating whether the president handled confidential records improperly, which could constitute a crime. with RT

Related