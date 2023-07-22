Documents “The Deputy Minister of Water in Sana’a dismisses the director of rural water in Al-Dhalea, appoints a close associate of him, and overthrows the head of the authority for objecting to the decision

Yemenat – special

Yemnat obtained two documents revealing that the Deputy Minister of Water and Environment in Sana’a took advantage of his position to appoint close associates to some positions.

According to the memorandum addressed by Muhammad Al-Wadaei, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water and Environment, to Minister Abdul Raqib Al-Sharmani, dated Shaaban 6, 1444 AH, the change of Engineer Wadih Al-Hadi, Director General of the Rural Water Authority in Al-Dhalea Governorate, took place under the directives of Deputy Minister Haneen Al-Duraib, and without the approval of the Minister.

The memorandum confirmed that Undersecretary Al-Wadaei, who occupies the position of head of the Rural Water Authority, received instructions from Representative Al-Duraib to appoint the Secretary of Jobs as director of the authority’s branch in Al-Dhalea Governorate, instead of Engineer Wadih Al-Hadi.

Al-Wadaei explained in the memorandum that he had received a call from the director of the office of the Minister of Water and Environment asking him to issue a decision to appoint employees instead of the huddi, according to the directives of the deputy minister.

Al-Wadaei confirmed that he met with the Deputy Minister Al-Duraib after issuing the decision, and it became clear to him that the change had no reason, and that its aim was to appoint the Secretary of Jobs, (who is close to the Deputy Minister).

Al-Wadaei stated that he had filed a complaint with the Deputy Minister of Water to the Preventive Security official, in which he indicated that the deputy was using his position and influence to pressure him to appoint his relatives as general managers of the branches, noting that when the deputy learned of the complaint, he called him and threatened to change him from his position as head of the Rural Water Authority. Pointing out that he filed another complaint with the head of the Supreme Political Council, with the deputy minister, after confirming his intention to dismiss him. He explained that a committee was formed from the security and intelligence services and the presidential office to investigate the complaint.

Al-Wadaei noted in his memo that after 3 months he was removed from his position as head of the Rural Water Authority.

The change of Al-Hadi and Al-Wadaei from their positions in the Rural Electricity Department in Al-Dhalea and the Rural Electricity Authority came after the issuance of a memorandum from the Director of the Presidency Office, Ahmed Hamed, to the Minister of Water and Environment, Abdul Raqib Al-Sharmani, on Rajab 27 1444 AH corresponding to February 18, 2023, based on a complaint by Engineer Wadih Al-Hadi to the President of the Supreme Political Council, in which Al-Hadi demanded that those responsible for his dismissal be held accountable, he was rehabilitated, and his dues be paid.

The memorandum called on Minister Al-Sharmani to provide the presidential office with the investigations of the dismissal decision, in order to present them to the head of the Supreme Political Council.

According to the memorandum, Minister Al-Sharmani directed the Undersecretary for the Environment Sector, the Office of the Minister and Legal Affairs in the Ministry, to provide him with the reasons for the decision.

In accordance with the minister’s directives, the Undersecretary for the Environment Sector, Muhammad Al-Wadi’i, filed the previous memorandum dated 10 Shaaban, in which he confirmed that the dismissal of Engineer Wadih Al-Hadi was arbitrary and outside the law, and then the dismissal of the head of the authority in the ministry by the deputy minister because he submitted a complaint to him.

Despite all of the above, the deputy’s decisions to dismiss Al-Hadi and Al-Wadaei are still valid, and no action has been taken despite the legal violations that marred the two decisions.