Does anyone remember the economy…?



Jose Penuela



February 13, 2023 – 9:33 PM

* Confusion between change and instability

* From slowdown to recession

It is not known for sure what the reason is, but the truth is that the government seems to be more interested in generating all kinds of instabilities instead of focusing on what, by all accounts, requires the greatest amount of stability possible: the Colombian economy.

Because, while the country is torn between the marches proclaimed in an evidently demagogic framework or the incidences of some peace slogans without the pertinent milestones and under all kinds of contradictory and harmful acts, seriously affecting the most elementary foundations of security, the signs of the economic tailspin have already been glimpsed in the first results of January.

In fact, it would seem as if the economy, which is the main public good of the country, that is, of all Colombians, has a fifth-tier priority.

Certainly, at the time emphasis was placed on a tax reform (which, moreover, is still pending at least fourteen demands), but this is of course not the only variable within the country’s macroeconomic performance. To tell the truth, with the new tax burdens, fiscal funds could have been squared, however, no one escapes that, with the projections around only one point of economic growth (in a vertiginous fall compared to what was coming), the Public finances predict lower collections than those eventually calculated, also in the face of an external debt with greater repercussions. This is also why the squeeze on companies is obvious, not only due to the harsh decline predicted, but in parallel due to other components that continue to deepen the turmoil the economy is going through. In addition, turbulences that generally affect all Colombians as a whole: inflation, dollar volatility, disinvestment in hydrocarbons, exorbitant rise in credit, increase in delinquent portfolio, escalation in food and fuel prices…

Already in the last Sunday edition of this newspaper, as in some other medium, a detailed analysis of the previous variables was made, which allows us to envision that since the beginning of the year the calamitous scenario described began to take shape. It is not good, of course, that this happens. Nor is it possible to try to generate fatalisms in the face of such a delicate spectrum issue. But he couldn’t cover the sun with his hands either, on pain of encountering very regrettable surprises. Even in advance, the records for December pointed the way to an economic slowdown. Now the concern is, naturally, that it could go from slowdown to recession.

Yesterday a survey by Datexco and the W indicated, precisely, that there is a disapproval of 53 percent against an approval of 36 percent regarding the way the country is managed from the House of Nariño (with very unfavorable rates on certain government initiatives ). Probably this could correspond, as has been seen in other polls, to the fact that at least Colombians still do not understand the style of government very well. However, it may also be that from high places change is being confused with the promotion of instability or that this is wanted on purpose. In this sense, the form would matter more than the substance, above all giving the sensation of a vertigo movement, at any rate, on the different topics on the agenda instead of reaching effective agreements that could be reached previously, even with sectors other than the ruling party.

A specific case is that of the health reform (not to mention the energy transition), subjected to a never-ending debate, without even having the text drafted in advance that could lay the foundations for a serious public discussion and arrive, once submitted to Congress, to a necessary platform of amendments. Because no one would rightly argue that greater emphasis is required on prevention and primary care, such as better coverage of peripheral areas, which could have generated a consensus before the dizzying coming and going of recent weeks.

It would suffice to see, for example, how as soon as the exchange rate fell to the range of 4,550 pesos per dollar, a couple of weeks ago, the government declared a victory, but immediately dedicated itself to generating an enervated and zigzagging political environment that in a good part helped to renew the spiral. And that maintains very uncertain forecasts in the midst of the never-ending swing.

It is also likely that Colombia could be attractive for foreign investment planned for Peru or Ecuador (including Chile) and that, given the crisis in these countries, it would find a better environment here. But, of course, if a minimum stability is not attempted in order to maintain the economy, and on the contrary, tumult and vociferation are seen as the only viable formulation, then the price to pay will be nullity.

Preserving the economy is the greatest popular opinion… leaving that aside will always end up taking its toll.